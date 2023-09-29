How Kris Jenner Stood Up For Corey Gamble Against His Ex-Girlfriend

Despite being together for almost a decade, skepticism about the legitimacy of Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's relationship persists. To this day, fans continue to question whether or not Gamble's intentions toward the famous momager are pure or if he has ulterior motives. But Jenner, as expected, always comes to his defense.

Naysayers be damned — the "The Kardashians" star always claps back at the doubters, albeit indirectly. "He's the greatest guy, and he's just an amazing support system for me, and he really gives me a lot of strength and insight," she told WSJ Magazine. "He's a great sounding board. And he loves my kids and my mom, and they love him." Even the Kardashian-Jenner siblings seem to harbor a fondness for Gamble, with Khloé telling Wonderwall that Gamble is "such a nice guy." She added, "He's just a really good person. And I just like to see my mom happy, so it's a good thing to see."

To be fair, Gamble is rarely in the middle of any controversy (save for that one time he was at odds with Scott Disick), and he's usually only spotted on the sidelines hyping up Jenner. But in 2014, the same year he started dating Jenner, the talent manager was put on the hot seat when his ex accused him of stalking. But Jenner was quick to defend her man, telling the media that he was too good a guy to have done such a thing.