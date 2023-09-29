How Kris Jenner Stood Up For Corey Gamble Against His Ex-Girlfriend
Despite being together for almost a decade, skepticism about the legitimacy of Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's relationship persists. To this day, fans continue to question whether or not Gamble's intentions toward the famous momager are pure or if he has ulterior motives. But Jenner, as expected, always comes to his defense.
Naysayers be damned — the "The Kardashians" star always claps back at the doubters, albeit indirectly. "He's the greatest guy, and he's just an amazing support system for me, and he really gives me a lot of strength and insight," she told WSJ Magazine. "He's a great sounding board. And he loves my kids and my mom, and they love him." Even the Kardashian-Jenner siblings seem to harbor a fondness for Gamble, with Khloé telling Wonderwall that Gamble is "such a nice guy." She added, "He's just a really good person. And I just like to see my mom happy, so it's a good thing to see."
To be fair, Gamble is rarely in the middle of any controversy (save for that one time he was at odds with Scott Disick), and he's usually only spotted on the sidelines hyping up Jenner. But in 2014, the same year he started dating Jenner, the talent manager was put on the hot seat when his ex accused him of stalking. But Jenner was quick to defend her man, telling the media that he was too good a guy to have done such a thing.
Kris said Corey is not 'capable' of stalking
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have managed to keep their years-long romance free from the usual Kardashian drama, but they weren't totally immune to scandals. When they first started dating, InTouch Weekly obtained a copy of a 2010 restraining order against Gamble, filed by his ex-girlfriend, "Atlanta Exes" alum Sheree Buchanan, and made it public.
Buchanan alleged that Gamble would always show up at her place unannounced. On the document, she wrote, "[He] follow me in car, show up at places I'm at ... calls my phone repeatedly [and] texts me nonstop until I answer, has grabbed me + left bruises on my arms + leg, has called OnStar to find out my vehicle location." She even issued a warning to Jenner, telling her that she "knows" Gamble's true intentions. "He's all about power and money and will do whatever it takes to get it," she told the outlet. "He sees the Kardashians as media's first family."
Despite making serious claims, Jenner brushed it all off and came to Gamble's defense. Per TMZ, the reality star told her circle that her boyfriend is far from being a stalker and is not one to chase fame. In fact, she said he's content with being a "background guy." She also revealed that the stalking claims barely caught her by surprise, as she was given a heads-up by Gamble long before the media caught wind of it. Apparently, the only reason why it was even a story at all was because Buchanan was looking to gain a semblance of relevance. Clearly, Jenner was not interested in giving her the time of day!
Do Kris and Corey plan on getting married?
Every now and then, rumors about Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble tying the knot would surface, and nearly every time, the couple has shot them down — or at least their PR team has. In February 2023, when Jenner was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, many thought that she and Gamble secretly got hitched. Sources, however, squashed all speculations and even claimed that marriage wasn't in the cards for the pair. "Kris is not engaged to Corey, and she has no plans to be," they told Daily Mail. "She really has no need to marry him because she has exactly what she wants with him right now."
Meanwhile, Jenner isn't closing her doors to the idea of exchanging vows with Gamble, even though her past marriages have gone south. Then again, she's not really envisioning herself donning a white dress anytime soon. "You know, you never say never, but I often say it's just not what I think I need to do again based on my past," she shared on the "Divorce Sucks! with Laura Wasser" podcast in September 2018. "I'm in a really great relationship right now, and I'm happy, and I don't want to mess that up." She added: "I don't have the need to put on a long, white dress and walk down an aisle. I've done that," she added. "I'm looking forward to my future, and I just don't think that I want to go there."