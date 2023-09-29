Ashlee Simpson's Daughter Jagger Is Growing Up To Be Her Mini-Me

Ashlee Simpson formed a close bond with her daughter, Jagger Snow Ross, early on in the child's life. The "Pieces of Me" singer shares the 8-year-old with Evan Ross, whom she married in 2014, and besides Jagger, they also share a son, Ziggy Blu Ross. In addition to those two kids, Simpson has an older son, Bronx-Mowgli Wentz, from her previous marriage to Pete Wentz. Being a single mother was one of the reasons Evan was initially attracted to his future wife. "I had gotten in the jacuzzi with her, and I guess I told her I think it's sexy that she's a mom," he said on the "Not So Hollywood" podcast in May while discussing the first time he met Simpson.

The couple has kept the children involved in not only their personal lives but often in their professional lives as well, as displayed in 2018 when the musicians were preparing for their Ashlee+Evan tour together. "We're bringing the [whole] family on the road," Evan told ET at the time. "We've been in rehearsal, actually, [and] Jagger was at our rehearsal dancing it up!" Simpson added.

All that exposure to Simpson's music over the years has made Jagger a big fan. "My daughter, she's the one that's like, 'I want to hear mommy's music,'" the "La La" singer said on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in January. Not only has Jagger adopted her mom's musical taste, but she also has Simpson's fashion sensibilities.