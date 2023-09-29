Ashlee Simpson's Daughter Jagger Is Growing Up To Be Her Mini-Me
Ashlee Simpson formed a close bond with her daughter, Jagger Snow Ross, early on in the child's life. The "Pieces of Me" singer shares the 8-year-old with Evan Ross, whom she married in 2014, and besides Jagger, they also share a son, Ziggy Blu Ross. In addition to those two kids, Simpson has an older son, Bronx-Mowgli Wentz, from her previous marriage to Pete Wentz. Being a single mother was one of the reasons Evan was initially attracted to his future wife. "I had gotten in the jacuzzi with her, and I guess I told her I think it's sexy that she's a mom," he said on the "Not So Hollywood" podcast in May while discussing the first time he met Simpson.
The couple has kept the children involved in not only their personal lives but often in their professional lives as well, as displayed in 2018 when the musicians were preparing for their Ashlee+Evan tour together. "We're bringing the [whole] family on the road," Evan told ET at the time. "We've been in rehearsal, actually, [and] Jagger was at our rehearsal dancing it up!" Simpson added.
All that exposure to Simpson's music over the years has made Jagger a big fan. "My daughter, she's the one that's like, 'I want to hear mommy's music,'" the "La La" singer said on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in January. Not only has Jagger adopted her mom's musical taste, but she also has Simpson's fashion sensibilities.
Jagger Snow Ross has dabbled in modelling
Ashlee Simpson has often gushed over the quality time she gets to enjoy with Jagger Snow Ross. During a joint interview with Evan Ross in 2020, Simpson spoke about how she and Jagger spend their evenings together. "Dancing around. A normal night, we watch movies. We have matching pajamas. Yeah, that's my little, fun fashionista ... she's my girlfriend," Simpson told People.
The "Boyfriend" artist has often used her Instagram page as a platform for Jagger's fashion stylings. In 2019, Simpson posted an adorable snap of her daughter rocking a pink skirt alongside the caption: "Styled by: Jagger Snow." The following year, in 2020, she posted a similar-themed picture to Instagram with the youngster sporting a white dress. "Styled by Jagger!" Simpson added in the caption. That same year, the doting mother uploaded a pic of Jagger in an oversized hat for National Daughter's Day. "My sweet strong girl YOU are everything," Simpson wrote on Instagram.
Jagger's photo ops aren't limited to her mom's page, as she has dabbled in modeling. In 2022, Simpson treated her Instagram followers to a snapshot of her daughter striking a stylish pose for Fear of God. Jagger rocked a roomy cream-colored sweater paired with chic brown khakis in the photo shoot. The mother and daughter combo collaborated for a Smash+Tess collection in 2023, where they rocked matching outfits. Simpson and Jagger wore the brand's light blue Far Out Overalls with yellow tops underneath. Outside of modeling, the pair have dressed up together on multiple occasions.
A lavish Barbie-themed birthday
Ashlee Simpson enjoys a good theme party that doubles as an excuse to dress up alongside Jagger Snow Ross. In April 2022, the "Shadow" singer threw a backyard tea party with her daughter. Photos provided by the Daily Mail showed the pair sitting at a poolside table with teacups and saucers. Although the two did not wear matching ensembles, they both sported floral-print dresses. Simpson wore a cream-colored get-up, while Jagger sported a bright white lace dress that complemented the tea party theme.
Through the years, Simpson has used her daughter's birthday as a reason to not only shower love on Jagger but also to showcase the youngster's fashion sense on Instagram. When Jagger turned 6 in 2021, Simpson uploaded a picture of her daughter posing at her birthday party in a tiara. For Jagger's birthday the following year, Simpson uploaded a carousel of snaps to Instagram that featured the little one striking fierce poses while showcasing her style and personality.
For Jagger's 8th birthday in July 2023, Simpson pulled out all the stops with a lavish Barbie-themed birthday event. As usual, the "7th Heaven" alum posted pics from the event to Instagram. Not only were there pink snacks to fit the event's theme, but an ice cream cart was on site. In one photo, Simpson posed alongside the birthday girl in a life-size Barbie box. For the party, Jagger wore a pink and white checkered dress, while her mom had on a multi-colored Barbie bodysuit and blue jeans.