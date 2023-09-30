Why Carrie Underwood Was Sued Over Her Sunday Night Football Theme Song

Carrie Underwood is the longest-running NFL theme song singer to date, but that's not to say she hasn't faced some controversies along the way. Far from it; back in 2019, another singer-songwriter claimed that Underwood and her team had stolen the previous year's theme, "Game On," from her.

The NFL first announced that Underwood would be joining as the singer for the "NBC Sunday Night Football" theme song back in 2013. Prior to her taking the reins, the theme had been sung by Faith Hill for a whopping six years — however, with a decade under her belt, it's safe to say this is a role Underwood has become almost synonymous with. It's for precisely that reason, then, that many a songwriter would clamor to be involved in each year's new offering. Such was the case in 2017, when singer-songwriter, Heidi Merrill submitted a song for Underwood's producer to consider. However, when Underwood's "Game On" — released as the following year's theme song — sounded a little too similar to what she'd submitted (and without getting any credit), Merrill and her team filed a lawsuit.

According to Merrill and those she'd worked with on the track, a number of factors led them to believe that their own "Game On" had been copied. As such, they sued not just Underwood and her team, but the NFL and NBC, too. A ballsy move, no doubt — but we're not too sure it worked in their favor.