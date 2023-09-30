A Look At Travis Kelce's Close Bond With His Nieces

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is the proud uncle of three adorable little girls: Wyatt Elizabeth, Elliotte Ray, and Bennett Llewellyn. His brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, welcomed baby No. 3 not long after a historical moment for the Kelce clan: Jason and Travis' familial face-off during Super Bowl LVII.

Because Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, was 38 weeks pregnant at the time, the Kelce siblings' competition for that Super Bowl bling wasn't the only thing on their minds ahead of the big game. When Kylie appeared on Travis and Jason's podcast, "New Heights," she revealed that the brothers both wanted her to give birth during the Super Bowl. "It could have been so magical!" said Travis. "You could have named her Arizona." His moniker suggestion was inspired by the game's setting, State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Jason didn't end up with a win or a birth to celebrate that day, and after the game, his oldest daughter reminded him that he lost the Super Bowl — but she did it in the most adorable way. "Uncle Travvy winned," she tells her dad in a scene featured in the "Kelce" documentary. She also makes sure to let him know this was no cause for celebration in her mind, adding, "I didn't want Uncle Travvy to win." While their loyalties may lie with their dad anytime he's on the field, Wyatt and her sisters have a lot of love for their Uncle Travvy.