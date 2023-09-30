A Look At Travis Kelce's Close Bond With His Nieces
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is the proud uncle of three adorable little girls: Wyatt Elizabeth, Elliotte Ray, and Bennett Llewellyn. His brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, welcomed baby No. 3 not long after a historical moment for the Kelce clan: Jason and Travis' familial face-off during Super Bowl LVII.
Because Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, was 38 weeks pregnant at the time, the Kelce siblings' competition for that Super Bowl bling wasn't the only thing on their minds ahead of the big game. When Kylie appeared on Travis and Jason's podcast, "New Heights," she revealed that the brothers both wanted her to give birth during the Super Bowl. "It could have been so magical!" said Travis. "You could have named her Arizona." His moniker suggestion was inspired by the game's setting, State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Jason didn't end up with a win or a birth to celebrate that day, and after the game, his oldest daughter reminded him that he lost the Super Bowl — but she did it in the most adorable way. "Uncle Travvy winned," she tells her dad in a scene featured in the "Kelce" documentary. She also makes sure to let him know this was no cause for celebration in her mind, adding, "I didn't want Uncle Travvy to win." While their loyalties may lie with their dad anytime he's on the field, Wyatt and her sisters have a lot of love for their Uncle Travvy.
Kylie Kelce thinks Travis Kelce is an awesome uncle
On "New Heights," Kylie Kelce admitted that an hour is the longest she'd ever allow Travis Kelce to babysit his nieces, but this doesn't mean that she thinks his uncle skills are lacking. In fact, she told People, "He is like the absolute best uncle you can imagine." She said that Travis never says no to Wyatt's demands for him to play with her whenever he visits, even though she once told him that he doesn't have to feel obligated to let his No. 1 fan order him around. "She'll be like, 'Jump up and down.' He'll do it. 'Roll on the floor,' he'll do it. 'Be the pony.' He'll do it," said Kylie. "So he's all-in when it comes to being an uncle."
Apparently, being in touch with his inner child has given Travis a talent for picking out gifts for his nieces. Kylie shared on "New Heights" that one of the presents he spoiled them with was a set of magnetic blocks that they love playing with. Their dad is a fan, too; Kylie recalled how Jason helped their daughters build a big slide out of the blocks.
Travis might also be the kind of uncle who will sneak stuff to his nieces that they aren't supposed to have. He was incredulous when he learned that Wyatt had never had Kool-Aid and vowed to change this. "I'm about to come through like the Kool-Aid Man, just knocking down walls," he quipped.
Wyatt Kelce thinks her uncle is 'sneaky'
“YOU’RE NAUGHTY AND YOU’RE SNEAKY” 😂😂😂— New Heights (@newheightshow) June 1, 2023
Baby Wy called Uncle Travvy out @JasonKelce @tkelce pic.twitter.com/O4OGCqV89X
Speaking to Fox Sports, Jason Kelce said of his brother, "My daughters might love him more than they love me ... Their eyes light up every time they see Uncle Trav." But Wyatt doesn't think her uncle is a saint. In a video clip that the Kelce brothers shared on "New Heights," Wyatt begs Travis Kelce to remove a pink wig that he's wearing. "Why do I have to take it off?" he asks his niece. "Because I don't like it," she responds. Travis then reminds her that she once told her father that she wanted his hair to be pink. This was after Jason debuted his freshly shaved head to Wyatt, who reacted by laughing so hard that she fell backward. In another "New Heights" video clip, Jason explains to Wyatt that he lost a brotherly bet with her Uncle Travvy, who was the one who did the shaving. "That's not nice," Wyatt says. She also tells her dad that she wants him to have pink hair when it grows back.
When Travis asked Wyatt why she didn't want him to have pink hair, too, she explained, "Because you're naughty and you're sneaky." Travis confronted Wyatt's parents about this comment on "New Heights," suggesting that she was parroting something her parents said about her Uncle Travvy. Kylie quickly removed herself from that sibling squabble. "Jason, why would you say that about your brother?" she said to her hubby. "That seems unfair."