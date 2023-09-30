Why Hollywood Won't Cast Shia LaBeouf Anymore

Shia LaBeouf was thrust into the world of fame at a young age, and as with many child stars, his professional career hit some bumps along the way. Except in his case, it wasn't just some bumps, it was many bumps. The actor shot to stardom with his lead role in the Disney Channel series, "Even Stevens," which debuted in the early 2000s, making him a household name. The series paved the way for his starring role in the "Transformers" franchise and led to numerous roles in notable films over the past two decades.

Unfortunately for LaBeouf, he's been the face of several negative media debacles. Between public outbursts, arrests, feuds, and assault accusations, LaBeouf's reputation went from Disney darling to Hollywood recluse. Many fans speculate that his best acting days are behind him, as his disagreeable personality on set and questionable public behavior don't exactly make him the most attractive candidate for leading roles.

There's no question that LaBeouf is dedicated to his craft, even admitting to actually taking acid for a scene. But it's not money he's after, it's respect. "If I could give the money back and get all the credibility in the world that I'm seeking, I would do it tomorrow," LaBeouf told USA Today (via Business Insider) in 2012. His hopes and dreams on paper seem slightly different than his messy personal life, which may have gotten in the way of the respect he desperately seeks from Hollywood.