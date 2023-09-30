Why Hollywood Won't Cast Shia LaBeouf Anymore
Shia LaBeouf was thrust into the world of fame at a young age, and as with many child stars, his professional career hit some bumps along the way. Except in his case, it wasn't just some bumps, it was many bumps. The actor shot to stardom with his lead role in the Disney Channel series, "Even Stevens," which debuted in the early 2000s, making him a household name. The series paved the way for his starring role in the "Transformers" franchise and led to numerous roles in notable films over the past two decades.
Unfortunately for LaBeouf, he's been the face of several negative media debacles. Between public outbursts, arrests, feuds, and assault accusations, LaBeouf's reputation went from Disney darling to Hollywood recluse. Many fans speculate that his best acting days are behind him, as his disagreeable personality on set and questionable public behavior don't exactly make him the most attractive candidate for leading roles.
There's no question that LaBeouf is dedicated to his craft, even admitting to actually taking acid for a scene. But it's not money he's after, it's respect. "If I could give the money back and get all the credibility in the world that I'm seeking, I would do it tomorrow," LaBeouf told USA Today (via Business Insider) in 2012. His hopes and dreams on paper seem slightly different than his messy personal life, which may have gotten in the way of the respect he desperately seeks from Hollywood.
Shia LaBeouf 'attacked' co-star Alec Baldwin for not memorizing his lines
Shia LaBeouf takes his acting seriously, but at what cost? The actor made headlines in 2013 after the media got wind of an argument he allegedly had with his co-star, Alec Baldwin, while rehearsing for the Broadway play "Orphans." It would've been the "Transformers" actor's Broadway debut, but according to The New York Times, LaBeouf withdrew from the role. The production released a statement shortly after, citing "creative differences" as the reason for the casting change.
Following the news, LaBeouf took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to share several email threads that alluded to an altercation between him and Baldwin. In one email, LaBeouf apologized to his co-star, writing: "A man can tell you he was wrong. That he did wrong ... Alec, I'm sorry for my part of a dis-agreeable situation." "Orphans" director Daniel Sullivan wrote LaBeouf back, saying: "You're one hell of a great actor. Alec is who he is. You are who you are. You two are incompatible. I should have known it."
The "30 Rock" actor didn't seem to harbor ill will toward LaBeouf, telling him, "I don't have an unkind word to say about you. You have my word." Baldwin later claimed in a 2014 Vulture interview that LaBeouf had "attacked" him for not memorizing his lines. "'You're slowing me down, and you don't know your lines,'" Baldwin recounted LaBeouf ranting. "'And if you don't say your lines, I'm just going to keep saying my lines.'"
Shia LaBeouf wore a paper bag over his head to a red carpet event
A paper bag isn't exactly the show-stopping look we envision when thinking of red carpet outfits. Shia LaBeouf had a different idea, however, as the actor did just that when he showed up for the premiere of his film, "Nymphomaniac," at the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2014. The actor donned a brown paper bag with eye holes featuring the script, "I am not famous anymore," in capital letters.
The strange move came shortly after LaBeouf took to X to announce he would be taking a step back from the limelight. "In light of the recent attacks against my artistic integrity, I am retiring from all public life," the actor tweeted in January 2014. His abrupt retirement announcement came amidst a plagiarism controversy he was involved in with novelist Daniel Clowes. LaBeouf later confessed to using dialogue from one of the author's books for his short film "Howard Cantour.com."
The actor publicly apologized for the literary mishap, tweeting: "Mr. Clowes, I can only ask that you view my apology as a stepping stone toward repairing this misunderstanding between us. I'm sorry." He went on to launch an art installation dubbed "#IAMSORRY" in Los Angeles after the incident, as well as flying a sky message over the city that read: "I am sorry Daniel Clowes." Given his erratic behavior and over-the-top stunts, his apology seemed less of a sincere admission of guilt and more of a publicity stunt.
LaBeouf was arrested for smoking cigarettes during a Broadway play
There are many obvious faux pas that one would think to avoid while watching a Broadway play. The list goes on, but talking on the cellphone, using flash photography, and smoking are usually what comes to people's minds. Shia LaBeouf, however, didn't get the memo — or he simply chose to ignore it — as he was kicked out of the audience of a Broadway production for bad behavior.
In June 2014, the "Honey Boy" actor was arrested for his reported inebriated conduct while he attended the Broadway musical, "Cabaret." According to the police report obtained by Variety, LaBeouf was smoking cigarettes and shouting during the performance, and at one point yelled at the actors onstage. The show ended early for the actor, as he was carted off in handcuffs during intermission and spotted outside of Studio 54 in tears.
LaBeouf was charged by NYC police with two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of criminal trespassing for the incident. He addressed the controversy on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," revealing he had been drinking while watching the World Cup when a friend invited him to the show. Already several whiskeys deep, the actor continued to drink heavily during the performance, and he even admitted to grabbing lead actor Alan Cumming's butt cheek. "I grabbed a whole cheek because I wanted the party right here in my pants," LaBeouf joked before adding, "I'm going to stay away from Broadway for a little bit."
He had a 'volatile moment' with Scott Eastwood
Shia LaBeouf got rave reviews for his role in the 2014 film, "Fury," but fans may not know that he was dealing with his own type of fury while filming. The actor starred alongside Brad Pitt, Jon Bernthal, Logan Lerman, and Scott Eastwood in the drama, which followed American soldiers battling Nazi Germany during World War II. The cast didn't exactly mesh, however, as LaBeouf reportedly wasn't exactly a huge fan of Eastwood.
The "Suicide Squad" actor told Insider in 2022 about an incident during filming where he spat on LaBeouf's tank for a scene. Though the move was written in the script, LaBeouf took offense and it led to a "volatile moment" between the co-stars that Pitt had to step in to break up. "I never think your process as an actor should ever hinder how people are treated on set," Eastwood admitted. "It should always enhance the production, not take away and put people in a situation where it's a s***ty work environment or you're rude or people have to be in an uncomfortable situation."
LaBeouf and Pitt remained quiet as to their sides of the story following the spitting debacle. But if there's anything we've learned so far, it's that LaBeouf doesn't exactly have the best track record when it comes to relations with his co-stars (and we haven't even gotten to the worst of the accusations against him).
He was accused of promoting pedophilia in Sia's music video
Dancing around half-naked in a bird cage with a 12-year-old girl didn't exactly fare well for Shia LaBeouf in terms of publicity. The "Transformers" actor made waves when he debuted in Sia's music video in 2015 for her track "Elastic Heart," only not in a good way. Viewers critiqued the music video for promoting pedophilia as it featured physical contact — including lifts and other body contact — between LaBeouf and "Dance Moms" star Maddie Ziegler, which some considered to be inappropriate.
Sia took to X to address the backlash, writing (via People): "I anticipated some '[pedophilia]'!!!' Cries for this video. All I can say is Maddie and Shia are two of the only actors I felt could play These two [warring] 'Sia' self-states." She went on to add: "I apologize to those who feel triggered by #ElasticHeart. My intention was to create some emotional content, not to upset anybody."
LaBeouf didn't respond to comments over the controversy, but his dance partner defended him. "I felt like I knew him when I met him. Before we started filming 'Elastic Heart,' he took my mom and I to eat, just to start to know each other and stuff. You have to get used to your dance partner. Even though we're battling and fighting against each other, we still have to know each other, you know?" Ziegler said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
LaBeouf was charged with misdemeanor assault during live stream protest
Shia LaBeouf has a long history of arrests, and though the actor grew older, he was not exactly wiser. Following his 2014 arrest during the Broadway musical "Cabaret," he was arrested again in January 2017 while participating in a protest against the newly-elected President Donald Trump.
The actor created a display and non-stop live stream for his campaign, "He Will Not Divide Us," which was featured at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City. Amid the anti-Trump chants, a man reportedly approached LaBeouf and the two exchanged words.This sparked a screaming match between LaBeouf and the man, ending with the two getting physical. TMZ reported that LaBeouf allegedly grabbed the man's scarf and scratched him in the process.
LaBeouf was arrested over the debacle and charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment and later released. This wasn't the first time the actor had to deal with white supremacist rhetoric during his live stream, as the cameras caught him only a few days prior to his arrest screaming in another man's face for similar comments.
He was arrested after a bowling alley refused to serve him
2017 was a wild ride for Shia LaBeouf. The "Transformers" actor got into a public dispute over — of all things — french fries. As captured by TMZ, LaBeouf went into a drunken tirade at a Los Angeles bowling alley after a bartender refused to serve him french fries. An eyewitness claimed the former child star was there for at least three hours drinking beer before he got into an explosive argument with members of the staff after they asked him to leave.
In the video obtained by the outlet, LaBeouf was seen shouting at the bartender for not receiving the french fries he so desperately wanted, and also claimed during his rant that he hit LaBeouf on the head with a bottle. The actor called the employee a "f***ing racist" before leaving (only to come back later to return his bowling shoes). One month later, the bartender ended up filing a lawsuit against LaBeouf for assault and defamation, stating that the fight started after he cut the actor off from ordering more alcohol. The documents stated that he believed LaBeouf was on the verge of "imminent physical violence" during the argument.
He apologized for his racist tirade to the police
Shia LaBeouf seems to have not learned his lesson on public misbehavior after the bowling alley incident in 2017. That same year, the "Fury" actor was arrested in Savannah, Georgia while filming "The Peanut Butter Falcon." According to CNN, the incident began when he asked a police officer and a bystander for a cigarette. He was denied, leading him to make a scene. The actor was asked to leave, which only riled him up further. "When the officer attempted to place LaBeouf under arrest, LaBeouf ran to a nearby hotel," the police statement read. "LaBeouf was arrested in the hotel lobby, where his disorderly behavior continued."
Police body camera footage recorded the actor telling the officers: "You've got a president who don't give a s*** about you. And you're stuck in a police force that don't give a f*** about you," adding, "So you want to arrest what, white people who give a f***?" His tirade continued at the police station when he called one of the cops "savage" for arresting him. The other officer asked why that one in particular, and LaBeouf responded, "Because he's a Black man."
The "Transformers" actor apologized and blamed his alcoholism for the debacle on X, writing: "I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes."
LaBeouf faked that his father was abusive for a movie
Writing an autobiographical piece and lying aren't exactly two things that go together. Someone tell that to Shia LaBeouf, as the actor caught a lot of media backlash for painting an untrue picture of his upbringing when he wrote his 2019 film, "Honey Boy." LaBeouf wrote the script in 2017 while he was in rehab, and it depicted his father as an aggressive, abusive man struggling with mental health issues. Slated to be a comeback film for the actor amidst his run-ins with the law, it only drew more criticism when fans learned the actor lied about his father in the script.
He owned up to his actions on a 2022 episode of the "Real Ones with Jon Bernthal" podcast, saying, "I wrote this narrative, which was just f***ing nonsense." He went on to add: "My dad was so loving to me my whole life. Fractured? Sure. Crooked? Sure. Wonky? For sure, but never was not loving, never was not there." LaBeouf revealed he sent his father an edited version of the script to sign off on. "I was bulls***ting him. I was just trying to get him to sign this piece of paper," the actor said.
Despite the intense backlash LaBeouf received, he revealed he was able to patch things up with his father following the film's premiere. "When I got on the phone with him, I took accountability for all that and knew very clearly that I couldn't take it back," he admitted.
Was he fired from Don't Worry Darling?
In the hot seat once again with the media, reports suggested in 2020 that Shia LaBeouf was fired from the film "Don't Worry Darling." The actor was originally cast in the lead role of Jack before being replaced by Harry Styles. Director Olivia Wilde told Variety in 2022: "I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work. His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don't personally believe that is conducive to the best performances."
LaBeouf responded by emailing Variety claiming that he "quit the film due to lack of rehearsal time." LaBeouf's claims didn't exactly add up to what sources on set said, however. Several insiders told the publication that the actor was fired from the film. One source explained the exit was simply due to LaBeouf's process not meshing with Wilde's directing.
The "American Honey" actor also shared emails between him and Wilde with the publication, plus a video message Wilde sent him that hinted at disharmony between him and Florence Pugh, who stars as Jack's wife in the movie. "If you guys can make peace — and I respect your point of view, I respect hers — but if you guys can do it, what do you think?" Wilde said in the video. Clearly, the answer ended up being no.
LaBeouf was accused of domestic abuse
Shia LaBeouf is facing serious accusations from his former co-star. According to Rolling Stone, FKA Twigs — whose real name is Tahliah Barnett — sued the "Transformers" actor in 2020 and accused him of sexual battery, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The two were in the 2019 film "Honey Boy" together and began dating shortly after. Twigs alleged that their relationship became extremely violent and claimed the actor choked her multiple times and put her in life-threatening scenarios. The songwriter claimed the actor was driving her when he even threatened "to crash the car unless Tahliah professed her eternal love for him."
LaBeouf denied the allegations but did issue an apology in an email to The New York Times. "I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years," he wrote. "I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt." As of the time of writing, their trial date is set for 2024.
It isn't the first time that the "Holes" actor has been called out for alleged domestic abuse. In 2015 a video surfaced of LaBeouf fighting with his then-girlfriend Mia Goth and saying to bystanders: "I don't want to hit a woman ... This is the kind of s*** that makes a person abusive ... If I'd have stayed there, I would've killed her." He and Goth went on to welcome their daughter together in Spring 2022.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues or may be the victim of domestic abuse, contact the relevant resources below:
- Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
- Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.