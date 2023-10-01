Why Jen Lilley Left Her Role As Theresa On Days Of Our Lives

For three years, Jen Lilley played the role of Theresa Donovan, the rebellious daughter of supercouple Shane and Kimberly Donovan (played by Patsy Pease and Charles Shaughnessy) on NBC's long-running soap opera "Days of Our Lives." During a 2013 chat with OutTakes, Lilley talked about playing Theresa, a character she considers quite challenging yet fun to portray. "I love it. It's such a challenge for me. I love that every script has its twists and turns that I just did not see coming," she said. "It's an adventure, and I love it." She also told We Love Soaps that she couldn't be more different than her character. "Other than Theresa's pretty funny, and I'm told that I'm funny, I don't know if there is a single similarity between the two of us!" she exclaimed.

In 2016, Lilley shocked fans by announcing her departure from "Days" in a lengthy statement on social media. "It is with bittersweet sentiment that I find myself making this statement 6 months too soon," she wrote on Instagram. "I have never enjoyed playing a character so much. I absolutely love Theresa, and the idea of not playing her pains me." Lilley thanked fans for respecting her decision and wishing her well on her new journey. In her statement, Lilley also explained her reasoning for leaving the iconic soap after only three years of portraying Theresa.