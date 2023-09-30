The Dark Side Of The Murdoch Family

The following article includes references to sexual abuse allegations.

Rupert Murdoch's childhood was anything but affluent. Right before his father died in 1952, he purchased a small newspaper in Adelaide, Australia, which Murdoch took over in his early twenties. Over time, Murdoch became a successful publisher in his home country, expanding his businesses to include the music and television industries. Asked about the weight of his massive influence in different Australian states then, Murdoch told ABC News in 1967, "Of course, one enjoys the feeling of power. ... We have more responsibility than power, I think. The newspaper can create great controversies, stir up argument within the community discussion, can throw light on injustices, just as it can do the opposite."

Murdoch, who had journalistic roots as the editor of the Daily Express, was afforded more power and responsibility when he expanded his territory to the United Kingdom with the purchase of News of the World and later, The Sun. In 1973, he acquired his first United States newspaper: The San Antonio Express. Murdoch certified his footing as an oligarch by buying, running, and selling more publications until he'd eventually hang his boots as the chairman of News Corp. and the Fox Corporation.

In his quest to tell the news, he, too, became the news. While the Murdoch family name is tied to opulence at its best, there are lows that come with it. From high profile scandals that cost the family millions, to allegations of disloyalty, to health scares that are entirely out of their control, here's the dark side of the Murdoch family.