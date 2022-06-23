What We Know About Rupert Murdoch And Jerry Hall's Reported Divorce
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his fourth wife, fashion model Jerry Hall, have reportedly called it quits after six years of marriage.
The New York Times confirmed the news from two people familiar with the situation. The sources refused to identify themselves at this time, and spokespeople for the two parties have yet to issue a statement about the alleged split. Some people close to the media titan are reportedly "surprised" to hear about the news of the supposed separation.
Murdoch and Hall wed in March 2016 in London. According to The Times, which Murdoch also owns, they married after dating for four months. They were introduced to each other by one of his sisters and niece, Penny Fowler, during a trip to Australia. Their relationship was marked by multiple events, with their romance becoming public during the World Cup Final and their engagement happening after attending the 73rd Golden Globes Awards gala. When they tied the knot, Murdoch declared himself "the luckiest AND happiest man in [the] world" in a tweet.
This alleged divorce may make an impact in the business world, but according to reports, it will not shake Murdoch's media empire — at least when it comes to ownership.
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall's divorce may 'reverberate throughout his business empire'
While Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are reportedly divorcing, The New York Times, the outlet that first broke the news, asserted that it's unlikely that anything will change in the ownership of his many businesses, which include Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, as well as The Sun in Britain and Sky News in Australia. However, the newspaper claims that it may "reverberate" through the companies in a way that is yet to be seen.
The alleged divorce would be Murdoch's fourth and Hall's second. The model was notably married to Rolling Stone frontman Mick Jagger for more than two decades, and the two share four children. They were granted an annulment in 1999, with Hall reportedly receiving $40 million in a settlement, per The Washington Post.
However, Jagger may welcome this divorce news with open arms, as the Daily Mail previously reported that the rockstar was "seething" over Hall's second marriage and that he'd taken issue with being distantly related to the media titan. "This means that Rupert Murdoch is going to become a part of his extended family, and Mick has a real problem with that," the insider claimed.