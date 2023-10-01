Why RHOBH's Lisa Vanderpump And Eileen Davidson Don't Get Along
There's never been any shortage of drama between the stars of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," but oftentimes, even after years of tensions, the ladies manage to make nice. Not always, though. Exhibit A: Eileen Davidson and Lisa Vanderpump.
The drama between Davidson and Vanderpump stretches way back to 2016. As longtime lovers of the show may remember, while on a trip to the Hamptons, Vanderpump began asking questions about the circumstances of the start of Davidson's relationship with her now-husband, Vincent Van Patten. Davidson grew uncomfortable by the consistent questioning — and in a follow-up conversation, she confronted her about it. However, it's safe to say that conversation didn't go down quite as Davidson was expecting. In fact, she found the longtime "RHOBH" star's response to be dismissive, to say the least. The two hashed it out at the Season 6 reunion (kind of), with Davidson accusing Vanderpump of being conniving.
Granted, as with most reunions, the special ended off with all the women seemingly making nice. However, their feud wasn't over yet. Davidson and Vanderpump would continue to have animosity towards each other for years. What's more, their drama wasn't limited to the show. Far from it, even after Davidson left "RHOBH," they've continued to make digs at one another.
Lisa didn't mince her words when Eileen left
Eileen Davidson and Lisa Vanderpump's relationship remained tense throughout the following season, which would be the "Days of Our Lives" star's final one. As Davidson shared in a statement for Bravo at the time, her schedule between two soap operas and a reality show had become a little out of hand, so she'd decided to scale back on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Suffice it to say, Vanderpump wasn't especially upset about that decision.
Speaking to Access Hollywood ahead of Davidson's departure, Vanderpump started off by saying she wished her the best. It's also worth noting that in the same interview, she would also go on to thank her for playing a role in her advocacy against the Yulin Festival. However, she also made no qualms about the fact that she wouldn't miss her. "I didn't get on that well with her honestly, so, you know ... I've got to be honest," she laughed. Davidson didn't respond.
As fate would have it, Vanderpump herself would only have two more seasons on the show. Halfway through Season 9, Vanderpump famously quit — and didn't even show up for the reunion. Davidson was one of the voices to criticize her for that ... and that's where Vanderpump's diplomacy went out the window.
Lisa tried to expose the real reason Eileen left 'RHOBH'
In a 2019 episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Eileen Davidson was asked how she felt about her former co-star opting out of the Season 9 reunion. Her take? "It's a p****y move," she quipped, earning shrieks from the audience.
Though Davidson didn't go further into detail on her thoughts on the matter, Lisa Vanderpump certainly had something to say about it. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the longtime "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star responded with a serious blow, seemingly hinting at the real reason she left. "At least I resigned, you weren't honest about the fact that you were fired... Now that's a p***y move as you call it," she wrote. Not willing to go down without clearing her name, Davidson responded with a video interview with Michael Fairman Channel from the year prior, where she clarified she had been demoted. Not willing to come back as a "Friend of" and already overwhelmed with other projects, she decided to walk away.
While the "RHOBH" alums' relationship was certainly tarnished early on as a result of Vanderpump's comments on Davidson's marriage, their near-constant shade towards one another makes us think these two were always destined to spar. We're not counting on seeing these two patching things up, on-camera or off, any time soon. A pity, really — because they sure did make for great TV.