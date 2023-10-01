Why RHOBH's Lisa Vanderpump And Eileen Davidson Don't Get Along

There's never been any shortage of drama between the stars of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," but oftentimes, even after years of tensions, the ladies manage to make nice. Not always, though. Exhibit A: Eileen Davidson and Lisa Vanderpump.

The drama between Davidson and Vanderpump stretches way back to 2016. As longtime lovers of the show may remember, while on a trip to the Hamptons, Vanderpump began asking questions about the circumstances of the start of Davidson's relationship with her now-husband, Vincent Van Patten. Davidson grew uncomfortable by the consistent questioning — and in a follow-up conversation, she confronted her about it. However, it's safe to say that conversation didn't go down quite as Davidson was expecting. In fact, she found the longtime "RHOBH" star's response to be dismissive, to say the least. The two hashed it out at the Season 6 reunion (kind of), with Davidson accusing Vanderpump of being conniving.

Granted, as with most reunions, the special ended off with all the women seemingly making nice. However, their feud wasn't over yet. Davidson and Vanderpump would continue to have animosity towards each other for years. What's more, their drama wasn't limited to the show. Far from it, even after Davidson left "RHOBH," they've continued to make digs at one another.