What DWTS' Emma Slater Blamed For Her Divorce From Sasha Farber

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber's relationship seemed like a match made in "Dancing With the Stars" heaven — until it wasn't. The two first met in 2009 but began dating two years later when Farber joined the cast of the ABC competition show, per Us Weekly. Slater joined a year later, and while they are enemies on the dance floor, they were partners in real life.

The couple's romance had plenty of ups and downs, but they decided to take the next step in their relationship when Farber proposed live on "DWTS" in 2016. The dancer got down on one knee and said, "I've wanted to do this for such a long time. I love you so, so much. Will you marry me?" The crowd erupted in cheers as Slater shook her head "yes."

Two years later, the couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Los Angeles, per Us Weekly. The pair's wedding planner shared details on the wedding, saying, "As Emma walked down the aisle, instantly locking eyes with Sasha, it was as if time stood still." Fans of the couple were ecstatic as they became the ultimate "DWTS" ship. But, to everyone's shock, Slater filed for divorce in February 2023 — and there seems to be one reason why.