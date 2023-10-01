What DWTS' Emma Slater Blamed For Her Divorce From Sasha Farber
Emma Slater and Sasha Farber's relationship seemed like a match made in "Dancing With the Stars" heaven — until it wasn't. The two first met in 2009 but began dating two years later when Farber joined the cast of the ABC competition show, per Us Weekly. Slater joined a year later, and while they are enemies on the dance floor, they were partners in real life.
The couple's romance had plenty of ups and downs, but they decided to take the next step in their relationship when Farber proposed live on "DWTS" in 2016. The dancer got down on one knee and said, "I've wanted to do this for such a long time. I love you so, so much. Will you marry me?" The crowd erupted in cheers as Slater shook her head "yes."
Two years later, the couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Los Angeles, per Us Weekly. The pair's wedding planner shared details on the wedding, saying, "As Emma walked down the aisle, instantly locking eyes with Sasha, it was as if time stood still." Fans of the couple were ecstatic as they became the ultimate "DWTS" ship. But, to everyone's shock, Slater filed for divorce in February 2023 — and there seems to be one reason why.
Emma Slater and Sasha Farber divorced over kids
"Dancing With the Stars" pro dancers Emma Slater and Sasha Farber's love story came to an end in February 2023. News broke that Slater had filed for divorce due to "irreconcilable differences," per Entertainment Tonight. Although it was a bit of a shock, "DWTS" fans began noticing signs that the two weren't spending as much time together via social media in August 2022. Viewers were correct in their suspicion because the official documents listed April 1, 2022, as their separation date. While "irreconcilable differences" were listed as the cause for divorce, Slater later revealed details about the specific reason she and Farber split with Nick Viall.
According to Slater, she and Farber's marriage fell apart due to the difference in when they wanted to have kids. The dancing pro revealed on "The Viall Files" podcast that "the love didn't actually go." Unfortunately, the couple just wasn't on the same page regarding said timeline. She shared, "It's really the kid thing. It's interesting because I do want to have kids, I just don't want to delay Sasha's path in having kids because I know that he is ready for that." Slater didn't want to speak much on Farber's view out of respect to him, but she confirmed their separation was "about kids."
Emma Slater hinted at future problems with Sasha Farber in the past
Emma Slater has always been on the baby train, just later in life. The "Dancing With the Stars" professional revealed on "The Viall Files" that at the end of the day, she and her ex-husband were not on the same page regarding when to have kids. While this may seem like news to some, Slater has always been vocal about wanting to have kids later in life.
In July 2021, Us Weekly asked the former couple about when they might welcome some little ones. Slater admitted that they got this question all the time, but it hadn't changed her feelings. She shared, "I feel like I'm 32, so definitely I could be thinking about it, but I just still feel like I'm not quite at that age yet... I know Sasha's probably ready, but then if he could carry the baby, then it would be zero problem, but no, I just feel that I probably have — um, it's not quite the right time for real babies." Slater struggled with the idea that she was selfish, but she knew she wanted to do so much more in life before taking that next step.
Clearly, Slater is still on that wavelength. But the couple's decision to split has remained amicable for the most part. A source told People, "Emma and Sasha still remain close. There's no bad blood between them."