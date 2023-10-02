Everything We Know About Zach Bryan's Love Life
Singer-songwriter Zach Bryan catapulted to music stardom with his 2022 single "Something in the Orange" off of his third studio album "American Heartbreak." The song ranked No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts. Meanwhile, his popularity continued to soar with his self-titled album released in August. His record became the first rock album to snag the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 in over a year. And, yes, Bryan isn't classified as just a country artist. He's dabbled in multiple genres, including rock, folk, and alternative.
Bryan's popularity among fans has many of them not only buying his music but also wanting to know more about the Oklahoma native's personal life. Being relatively new to the music scene, not much is out there on his love life. However, fans might be surprised to know that this artist once wore a ring on his wedding finger before he made it big. He's dated a few beautiful women and might be taken as of this writing.
Check out everything we know about Bryan's love life thus far.
Zach Bryan was married man before he found massive success
Zach Bryan's road to success began with the singer-songwriter uploading videos of himself singing and playing guitar on YouTube. At the time, Bryan was an active member of the Navy after enlisting when he was seventeen. Bryan followed in the footsteps of his parents and many family members before he was honorably discharged to pursue his music career in 2021.
Before Bryan left military life, it was in the Navy that he reportedly met his ex-wife, Rose Madden. The two tied the knot in Colchuck Lake in Leavenworth, Washington, in July 2020, with photos of their wedding day captured by Brady Bates Photography. He later confirmed that he was indeed a married man on X, formerly known as Twitter after a fan asked him about new music. "Ya sorry brother had to get married that's my bad," Bryan said in a now-deleted tweet (via Hollywood Life). However, the couple split in July 2021. Following their breakup, Madden removed all photos of Bryan from her Instagram. She returned to the platform with a photo of herself and the caption, "She's ba-ck."
Is his hit song about his ex-wife?
Zach Bryan released two albums before his breakthrough with 2022's "American Heartbreak." In 2019, he released his debut album, "DeAnn," named after his mother, who died in 2016. His sophomore album, "Elisabeth," was released in 2020. It's speculated that Bryan's second album was named after his ex-wife, Rose Madden.
There are theories that his hit song "Something in the Orange" is in reference to Madden. However, Bryan has shared that the song's meaning is much simpler than people assume. "Everyone thinks it was over some deep, dark thing, and it was just me in a cabin in Wisconsin," he told Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen (via CMT). "I thought about the word orange and I was watching the sunset, and I was like, 'Oh, that's a cool story to tell in a song, you know?'" And fans won't need to search for any easter eggs in his music regarding any relationship, for that matter. He's since gone on to state in a message to Instagram after the release of "American Heartbreak:" "Most of the people and places are fictional and only a small amount of these songs pertain to my life."
There are unverified reports that Bryan and Madden ended their marriage because the singer was unfaithful. "Others have said Zach cheated on Rose while she was deployed in Italy and then asked for divorce," a Reddit user said.
Deb Peifer shared tons of photos with the singer on social media
While we might never know what happened regarding Zach Bryan's divorce from Rose Madden, we do know that he moved on with a woman named Deb Peifer. According to Peifer's LinkedIn, she graduated from Manhattan College with a Master's degree in 2021. She is currently an education program coordinator for HawkGrips and is based in Philadelphia.
In January, the former couple celebrated their one-year anniversary. As Page Six reported in a since-deleted Instagram post, Peifer wrote, "one whole year of me and you and that smol brown bear. To many more road trips and sunsets and people asking me to break up with you." Before her post, Bryan also gave a shout-out to his girlfriend on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I am one of the dumbest human beings alive and do some incredibly heinous things, and every day that lady decides to wake up and love me for exactly who I am and where I am," he tweeted in December 2022. In another post that day, Bryan shared two photos of Peifer and tweeted, "Every day I feel more happy to be breathing than the day before. To my right hand lady, don't you ever change for anybody."
Bryan addressed his split with Peifer
Peifer shared numerous photos of Bryan and herself on Instagram when the two were an item. According to Page Six, in since-deleted images, she had shared a selfie with the singer at a Philadelphia Eagles game, posted a photo of the two in an elevator where Bryan kissed her on the cheek, and shared a black-and-white picture of Bryan holding her while she wore a cute cowboy hat.
Bryan and Peifer were together for a little over a year when they decided to call it quits in May. The last time Bryan was seen on Peifer's Instagram was in an April 30th post, which has since been deleted. Peifer removed all traces of Bryan from her social media.
Bryan confirmed that the two broke up when he tweeted in May, "For transparency and with respect I am letting everyone know Debra and me went our separate ways about a week and a half ago. Things are mutual between us, we're leaving with plenty memories and good times. I beg so much that everyone respects her and my privacy through a hard time." Peifer also shared the same message on her Instagram Story.
He's with a Barstool Sports personality
Zach Bryan didn't wait long to get into another relationship. By the summer, it was reported that the "Oklahoma Smokeshow" singer was dating Barstool Sports personality Brianna LaPaglia, aka Brianna Chickenfry. Though he had not addressed the dating rumors, LaPaglia most certainly did.
The pair first crossed paths at the ACM Awards in May, with LaPaglia sharing her excitement about meeting the singer in her vlog. In June, LaPaglia and friends attended Bryan's New York City concert. That same month, on the "BFF" podcast, she clarified that she was still with her then-boyfriend when she attended Bryan's concert, but they split a few days later. She added that Bryan "slid into my DM's" soon after, and the pair started talking.
While speaking on her "Plan Bri Uncut" podcast in July, LaPaglia announced that she was dating Bryan. "It's fun, it's casual, and yeah, I just wanted to address it because the whole internet is freaking the f*** out and people are doing s***. And yeah, that's really it. Just hanging out, having some fun."
She poked fun at his arrest
In September, Zach Bryan was arrested, and his mugshot was posted all over the internet, with fans concerned for the singer. That same night, Bryan addressed his arrest on Instagram. "Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said," he wrote. "They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know l'm just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers."
According to The New York Times, who obtained an affidavit by authorities, Bryan and his security guard were driving in separate cars when his security guard was pulled over for speeding. The singer pulled his vehicle over and stepped out of his car, interrupting the investigation. After being told to return to his car or risk going to jail, Bryan said, "I'll go to jail, let's do it." He was handcuffed and taken to Craig County Sheriff's Office, where he was charged with obstructing an officer. He was released the same day.
In support of Bryan, his girlfriend, Brianna LaPaglia, posted a TikTok lipsyncing to Britney Spears' song, "Criminal," seemingly poking fun at the country star.