Kate Moss Wasn't The Same After Her Split With Johnny Depp
Back in their romantic heyday, British model Kate Moss and actor Johnny Depp were hailed as a major power couple in the '90s. "I knew from the first moment we talked that we were going to be together," Moss once famously gushed about her instant attraction to the "What's Eating Gilbert Grape" star, according to People.
Celebrity writer George Wayne has long claimed to be the mastermind responsible for orchestrating the introduction of the two powerhouses. According to Wayne, the chance encounter occurred in 1994 at Cafe Tabac in New York City's East Village. "I took her hand and immediately took her to Johnny's table in the middle of the restaurant. Johnny this is Kate — Kate meet Johnny," he recounted in a lengthy Instagram post about the pivotal moment. "I didn't expect when I did that they would go on to trash five-star hotel rooms across the globe I'm [sic] the infamous incident at The Mark Hotel in Sep of 1994," he added. Chances are, he probably didn't expect that the relationship would go on to crash and burn so spectacularly, either. Sadly, Moss was never the same following the high-profile split.
Kate Moss cried for years over Johnny Depp
Former celeb couple Kate Moss and Johnny Depp experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows together. "And that diamond necklace Johnny Depp gave me — they were the first diamonds I ever owned," Moss gushed with an almost child-like sense of wonder during a candid interview with British Vogue in July 2023.
Sadly, just like the extravagant piece of jewelry, their breakup proved to be equally unforgettable. "There's nobody that's ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said," Moss divulged to Vanity Fair in October 2012. "Like if I said, 'What do I do?' he'd tell me. And that's what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust. Nightmare. Years and years of crying. Oh, the tears!"
Eventually, however, Moss did dry her tears and move on. She went on to date media professional Jefferson Hack, musician and singer Pete Doherty, and even briefly married guitarist Jamie Hince before ultimately settling down with long-time boyfriend Count Nikolai von Bismarck. "Being in love makes me feel beautiful," Moss confessed to Harper's Bazaar in January 2022.
Kate Moss still has Johnny Depp's back
Still, even after all those years of tears, Kate Moss was there for Johnny Depp when he needed her most. In the spring of 2022, Moss was pulled into the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial when Heard alluded to a rumored physical altercation between Depp and Moss while testifying on the stand. "I just see my little sister with her back to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her," Heard said under oath. "I don't hesitate or wait. I just instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs, and I swung at him."
Following Heard's testimony, Moss set the record straight once and for all regarding the supposed domestic violence incident. Moss told the courtroom that the couple was leaving their hotel room after a rainstorm and that she slid down the stairs and hurt her back. When one of Depp's attorneys pressed further as to whether or not Depp had ever pushed her down any stairs, Moss answered with a resounding "no." She added, "He never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs."
Later, when asked why she opted to go bat for Depp during his defamation trial against Heard, Moss told BBC's "Desert Island Discs" that she believed in "fairness and justice." She added, "I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth."