Kate Moss Wasn't The Same After Her Split With Johnny Depp

Still, even after all those years of tears, Kate Moss was there for Johnny Depp when he needed her most. In the spring of 2022, Moss was pulled into the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial when Heard alluded to a rumored physical altercation between Depp and Moss while testifying on the stand. "I just see my little sister with her back to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her," Heard said under oath. "I don't hesitate or wait. I just instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs, and I swung at him."

Following Heard's testimony, Moss set the record straight once and for all regarding the supposed domestic violence incident. Moss told the courtroom that the couple was leaving their hotel room after a rainstorm and that she slid down the stairs and hurt her back. When one of Depp's attorneys pressed further as to whether or not Depp had ever pushed her down any stairs, Moss answered with a resounding "no." She added, "He never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs."

Later, when asked why she opted to go bat for Depp during his defamation trial against Heard, Moss told BBC's "Desert Island Discs" that she believed in "fairness and justice." She added, "I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth."