How RHOC Star Heather Dubrow Saved Her Husband Terry's Life

Heather Dubrow deserves a Wife of the Year award. In an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Terry Dubrow expressed how dire his medical situation was. Again crediting Heather for saving his life despite his insistence on not going to the hospital, he shared, "Had she listened to me, I would have gone on a plane to see you Andy, and I would have had more blood clots from that plane flight and I definitely would have not survived."

Heather discussed the incident in more detail on her podcast, "Let's Talk With Heather Dubrow." She revealed that Terry was talking when he "completely slurred the entire sentence," and at first she thought he was joking but realized it was a medical emergency. After he was seemingly fine, he was furious and embarrassed, so he left to stay at a nearby hotel. "If he goes into a hotel room, he's gonna die, because once he gets into a hotel room, they're never going to let me in," she recalled thinking to herself. Heather tricked Terry into getting in an Uber and going to the hospital, and upon reading his test results, Terry then realized, "F***! I had a TIA!"

Heather's life-saving measures undoubtedly strengthened her relationship with Terry. And although he hasn't saved her life yet, he once saved her from living with an unsightly growth on her hand in an episode of "Botched," per Bravo. "My husband's an incredibly well-trained surgeon. I would not trust anything on my body to anyone else but Terry, for many reasons," she declared.