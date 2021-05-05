How Real Housewives Changed Heather Dubrow's Life Forever - Exclusive

These days, Heather Dubrow is best known for her successful twice-a-week podcast "Heather Dubrow's World", which she's been producing since 2015. Heather, however, began her career as a singer and actress before making an unexpected career shift that sent her careening headfirst into reality TV stardom.

For fans of the "Real Housewives" franchise, Heather is fondly remembered for the several seasons she spent as part of the cast of "The Real Housewives of Orange County." During her time on the show, Heather became a fan favorite, as did her husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow, who wound up getting a reality show of his own, the E! network hit "Botched."

In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, Heather opens up about the life-changing experience of being part of "The Real Housewives of Orange County", sharing her biggest takeaway from her years on the show and revealing whether she'd ever consider making a return to "RHOC."