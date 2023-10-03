Scandalous Details Brittany Renner Has Spilled About Her Personal Life
Brittany Renner, a stunning social media influencer boasting nearly five million followers on Instagram, has revealed intimate personal confessions regarding her dating life. Although she's recently branched off into reality TV after landing a spot on VH1's "Basketball Wives," Renner first gained notoriety for her public relationships with some of the sport's leading players. During the Summer of 2023, Renner was spotted enjoying a late dinner with Shaquille O'Neal. However, TMZ assured fans that their relationship was merely platonic. That said, the outlet also noted that Renner's new pal is the ex-husband of "Basketball Wives" producer and cast member Shaunie O'Neal — so expect this season to be packed with drama.
Renner's candid recollections about her past romantic exploits have also garnered her plenty of attention. Over the years, Renner has bared it all when discussing the uber-famous athletes she's entertained romantically — including her relationship with the father of her child, NBA athlete PJ Washington, who was 18 when the then-26-year-old started dating him. Although fans accused Renner of getting pregnant on purpose, a few years later, she denied those claims. "That was his choice. I don't have to leg-lock n***as," Renner said on "Off The Record" with DJ Akademiks. "You asked me to move in with you. You wanted me to have your child at 22 years old." However, there are many more salacious stories that the personality has revealed about her personal life.
Brittany Renner revealed how many guys she's slept with
In September 2023, Brittany Renner sat down with Shannon Sharpe on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast and revealed the number of men she's slept with over the years. "I've had sex with 35 guys," Renner revealed during the interview. Aside from her candidness, the interview went viral due to Sharpe's exaggerated reaction to the news, including his incessant drinking. "Oh, lord! Anybody else need a shot of this?! We are in a bar, so help yourself!" he remarked.
As for the reason Renner decided to admit such personal information to the world, she revealed she has an innate desire to share, which is the reason she decided to write a book. "There are some things that, maybe moving forward, I would keep to myself," said Renner. "But I mean, I just told you I had sex with 35 guys — an updated number for people who have been following the number for years." Although Renner has been open about owning her dating decisions, she's not exactly proud of all of her encounters. In December 2023, Renner appeared on "The Pregame" podcast and said, "People that I shared my body with, when I think about my list, it's repulsive because they didn't deserve it." She added, "I hate even having that spiritual tie in any type of way, but yeah, I would absolutely change sexually how I move around."
Brittany's high-profile peers have come to her defense
Given the attention surrounding Brittany Renner's romantic life, her comments on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast quickly spread across social media — especially X, formerly known as Twitter. Unfortunately, Renner's honesty brought a ton of negative attention to her doorstep. However, several famous celebs stepped up to defend her in their own way. Comic Lil Duvall tweeted that 35 wasn't a high number in his book. Rapper Plies agreed, writing, "35 Ain't That Many," before letting his followers know that he felt the number was about average for someone in their prime like Renner, according to Hot New Hip Hop.
Additionally, former Laker Rick Foxx has also responded to Renner's interview. However, he was less concerned about defending her honor and more interested in possibly scoring a date. "Hey @ShannonSharpe so many questions ... When she says "BLACK" where do you think she draws the line? ... I'm just asking for all the one-drop brothers and sisters out there who are aspiring to be #36," tweeted the biracial athlete in response to Renner's desire to date someone Black.