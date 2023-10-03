Scandalous Details Brittany Renner Has Spilled About Her Personal Life

In September 2023, Brittany Renner sat down with Shannon Sharpe on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast and revealed the number of men she's slept with over the years. "I've had sex with 35 guys," Renner revealed during the interview. Aside from her candidness, the interview went viral due to Sharpe's exaggerated reaction to the news, including his incessant drinking. "Oh, lord! Anybody else need a shot of this?! We are in a bar, so help yourself!" he remarked.

As for the reason Renner decided to admit such personal information to the world, she revealed she has an innate desire to share, which is the reason she decided to write a book. "There are some things that, maybe moving forward, I would keep to myself," said Renner. "But I mean, I just told you I had sex with 35 guys — an updated number for people who have been following the number for years." Although Renner has been open about owning her dating decisions, she's not exactly proud of all of her encounters. In December 2023, Renner appeared on "The Pregame" podcast and said, "People that I shared my body with, when I think about my list, it's repulsive because they didn't deserve it." She added, "I hate even having that spiritual tie in any type of way, but yeah, I would absolutely change sexually how I move around."