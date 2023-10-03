What Danny Devito And Rhea Perlman's Three Kids Do For A Living

Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman have remained in each other's lives since they called it quits on their marriage in 2017. Together for 46 years and married for 30, the actors first met in 1971 when Perlman went to see a production of Jonathan Levy's "The Shrinking Bride" featuring DeVito. They tied the knot in January 1982 after a decade as a couple. Opening up about their current relationship on Julia Louis-Dreyfus' "Wiser Than Me" podcast, Perlman said she and DeVito are still incredibly close. "We're still married. And we're still very good friends, and we see each other a lot. And our family is still the most important thing to both of us," she said.

DeVito and Perlman are parents to three adult children: Lucy, Gracie, and Jake. Lucy was born in 1983, just over a year after the "Matilda" stars exchanged "I dos." Two years later, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Gracie, followed by the birth of their only son, Jake, in 1987. In a 2016 interview with AP, Jake opened up about growing up with famous parents. "I think it was a great experience for us," he said. "Our parents had a lot of amazing, interesting characters around all the time. We were doing a lot of, I guess, unusual things when we were growing up, like traveling to strange places and being on set, which is a really fun experience as a kid." This unique experience had a profound impact on Jake and his siblings as they all pursued artistic careers later on in life.