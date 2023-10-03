What Danny Devito And Rhea Perlman's Three Kids Do For A Living
Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman have remained in each other's lives since they called it quits on their marriage in 2017. Together for 46 years and married for 30, the actors first met in 1971 when Perlman went to see a production of Jonathan Levy's "The Shrinking Bride" featuring DeVito. They tied the knot in January 1982 after a decade as a couple. Opening up about their current relationship on Julia Louis-Dreyfus' "Wiser Than Me" podcast, Perlman said she and DeVito are still incredibly close. "We're still married. And we're still very good friends, and we see each other a lot. And our family is still the most important thing to both of us," she said.
DeVito and Perlman are parents to three adult children: Lucy, Gracie, and Jake. Lucy was born in 1983, just over a year after the "Matilda" stars exchanged "I dos." Two years later, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Gracie, followed by the birth of their only son, Jake, in 1987. In a 2016 interview with AP, Jake opened up about growing up with famous parents. "I think it was a great experience for us," he said. "Our parents had a lot of amazing, interesting characters around all the time. We were doing a lot of, I guess, unusual things when we were growing up, like traveling to strange places and being on set, which is a really fun experience as a kid." This unique experience had a profound impact on Jake and his siblings as they all pursued artistic careers later on in life.
Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman's kids share their love of acting
Lucy DeVito, the firstborn daughter of Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, is also an actor. She earned her degree in theater from Brown University in 2007 before making her stage debut as Anne Frank in the play "The Diary of Anne Frank" in 2008. The following year, she shared the stage with her mother in an off-Broadway production of "Love, Loss, and What I Wore" in New York City's Westside Theater.
On-screen, Lucy was seen in films like 2007's "Nobel Son" starring late actor Alan Rickman, and 2009's "Leaves of Grass," with Edward Norton in the lead role. Moreover, she has also collaborated with her dad on several projects like 2016's "The Comedian" and the animated show "Little Demon." While promoting the latter on the "Today" show, DeVito shared what it's like working with his daughter. "I just adore working with Lucy. We've been working together since she was this big," he said while motioning his arms. "But seriously .. she loves acting and loves the theater and movies. That's what I love. So it's great that kind of falls into place."
That said, Lucy isn't the only child of DeVito and Perlman to pursue a career in the industry. Jake, their only son, also tried his hand at acting before becoming a cinematographer and producer. Jake has worked on films like "After.Life," "The Better Angels," and "Fair Chase," and shorts like "Curmudgeons" and "Wererock." He was also credited as the executive producer of the adult cartoon "Little Demon" featuring his father and sister.
Gracie DeVito is also an artist
Meanwhile, Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman's youngest daughter, Gracie, is a successful painter and performance artist. She graduated from Brown University in 2007 and earned her Master of Fine Arts degree from the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) in 2012. Per Artspace, Gracie creates works and performances "involved in issues attendant to the body, random occurrences, and improvisation, designed to test the parameters of the space they occupy, both physically and with comical prodding." She's performed and exhibited in several art galleries and has been featured in magazines like The New York Times and Artforum.
Speaking with Cultured Magazine in 2021, Gracie shared how DeVito and Perlman inspired her love of the arts. "[My parents] were really great at including [my siblings and me] in their work, and put in place this philosophy about how to be an artist and then also not really separate that from your day-to-day life," she said. She explained how her parents' different modes of expression helped in shaping her own artistic voice and how growing up in the spotlight prepared her for a career in the art industry. She also credited her famous parents for supporting her dreams. "There was no pressure whatsoever. It was more like they were super excited about whatever we were doing," she said.