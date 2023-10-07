Bill And Melinda Gates' Three Kids Live Wildly Lavish Lives

Bill Gates gained the bulk of his multi-billion-dollar fortune through his pioneering efforts in tech — most notably as the co-founder of Microsoft — but his $108 billion fortune is also the result of several smart investments. And though Bill has procured a reputation for being one of the most charitable public figures of all time, he's still kept enough dough for his family to continue drowning in lavishness. Especially the Gates children, Phoebe Gates, Rory Gates, and Jennifer Gates, who have lived unfathomably charmed lives that have included every luxury imaginable.

For example, the siblings' childhood home is worth a whopping $131 million today. Even cooler? The house is nicknamed Xanadu 2.0 — a reference to the similarities between it and the extravagant estate in the film "Citizen Kane." Proving that Bill really is the king of spotting a good investment, he initially spent around $65 million on the land and materials to build the house. Among the home's most impressive features are an in-home movie theater, an indoor beach (using sand imported from the Caribbean!), and 24 bathrooms.

With that said, all of the billionaire's kids are adults now, but their upscale lives have only gotten even more luxurious.