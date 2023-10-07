How Simon Cowell's Son Helped Him Quit A Decades-Long Bad Habit

Simon Cowell is known for his tough demeanor as a former "American Idol" judge and now as one for "America's Got Talent," but he is a big softie when it comes to his son. When news got out that he was expecting his first child with his now-fiancé Lauren Silverman, he beamed with pride. "Things are changing in my life right now for the better. I'm proud to be a dad," he told BBC back in 2013. He admitted that he hadn't thought about fatherhood before, but after Silverman became pregnant, it changed his mindset.

The following February, Cowell and Silverman welcomed their baby boy on Valentine's Day. "Very happy to say Eric was born at 17.45 pm. Healthy and handsome," the "X Factor" creator tweeted. Since then, Cowell has gushed about his son on numerous occasions. During a visit to "The Kelly Clarkson Show," he said he didn't think he could love anyone as much as he loved his late parents until he saw Eric's ultrasound picture. "Now I just cannot imagine my life without him ... I adore him," the "America's Got Talent" judge declared.

Cowell not only loves his son, but he's inspired by him, as well, and vowed to quit smoking cigarettes in order to lead a healthier lifestyle.