What Really Started Julianne Hough And Amber Rose's Feud On DWTS
"Dancing With The Stars" has had its fair share of epic scandals and feuds over the years — and one of them included Julianne Hough and Amber Rose. If you weren't aware, Rose was announced as one of the contestants on season 23 of "DWTS" in August of 2016. That fall, Rose — paired with then-pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy — managed to survive five weeks of the intense, high-energy competition before being eliminated in October 2016, according to E! News. Rose's elimination came after she and Chmerkovskiy danced a Cha-cha, but only warranted a score of 28 (out of 40) in the judge's eyes. However, Rose's early exit wasn't the lowest part of her "DWTS" journey.
You may recall Rose's brief feud with Hough, who was a judge that season, which prompted a conversation about body shaming. Even though Nicki Swift's readers voted Hough as their favorite "DWTS" judge, she and Rose struggled to find common ground after Hough made an unflattering comment about Rose. During pre-taped rehearsal footage, Hough could be heard criticizing Rose and Chmerkovskiy's salsa performances. "This is not a salsa," Hough said off-camera. "I actually feel a little uncomfortable." In the behind-the-scenes footage, Rose spoke to Chmerkovskiy about Hough's comments. "For her to say it's uncomfortable ... it's unfair. Cause all of these girls are half-naked," said Rose to Chmerkovskiy. However, Rose had way more to get off of her chest, leading to an intense interaction with Hough.
Amber Rose accused Julianne Hough of body shaming
Amber Rose's rehearsal comments were just the tip of the iceberg. During an episode of the "Loveline" podcast, Rose revealed that Hough's comments felt like body shaming. "It was a point in the dance where I had to lift my leg up and Maks dipped me and [Julianne] said, 'Oh, I'm uncomfortable,' and I instantly, I felt, I did feel body-shamed," said Rose (via Us Weekly). Rose also referenced the other pro dancers and contestants who dressed in revealing costumes and engaged in sultry dances. "They look absolutely stunning and they get a standing ovation," said Rose. "And for me, and my body, my hips, my a**, my breasts, made her uncomfortable," added the former model.
Furthermore, Rose addressed Julianne Hough directly the following week on "Dancing With The Stars." After Rose and Maksim Chmerkovskiy completed their Argentine Tango, host Tom Bergeron opened up the floor for Rose to repeat her comments on the spot. "Like I said in the package, I just, you know ... when you said that I felt very embarrassed, I felt that you weren't talking about my dance," said Rose. "But if I misunderstood, then I apologize." Rose then explained that she wanted things to be positive between them going forward.
How Julianne Hough responded
Julianne Hough gave a gracious response, even though she didn't agree with Amber Rose. After joining the audience as they applauded Rose, Julianne responded to Rose's comment. "The thing I love so much about dance is that it's a universal platform for people to express themselves," said Julianne (via Page Six). "Any person — whether that is age, height, body shape, ethnicity or sexual orientation — it is something that people can express themselves to do." Julianne continued, explaining that her only goal was to judge the contestants on their skills.
Hough also received some support from her brother and "DWTS" pro/judge Derek Hough. When sharing his thoughts with ET, Derek said, "I think we all know Julianne and she is a huge advocate for being kind." And while he sympathized with Rose's position, because being on the show can hurt contestant's feelings, he didn't feel Julianne meant any harm. "But to say [Julianne] was [body shaming] is definitely just false," continued Derek. "Julianne's the complete opposite of that, and she stands for everything that's [the opposite of] body shaming."