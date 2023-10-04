What Really Started Julianne Hough And Amber Rose's Feud On DWTS

"Dancing With The Stars" has had its fair share of epic scandals and feuds over the years — and one of them included Julianne Hough and Amber Rose. If you weren't aware, Rose was announced as one of the contestants on season 23 of "DWTS" in August of 2016. That fall, Rose — paired with then-pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy — managed to survive five weeks of the intense, high-energy competition before being eliminated in October 2016, according to E! News. Rose's elimination came after she and Chmerkovskiy danced a Cha-cha, but only warranted a score of 28 (out of 40) in the judge's eyes. However, Rose's early exit wasn't the lowest part of her "DWTS" journey.

You may recall Rose's brief feud with Hough, who was a judge that season, which prompted a conversation about body shaming. Even though Nicki Swift's readers voted Hough as their favorite "DWTS" judge, she and Rose struggled to find common ground after Hough made an unflattering comment about Rose. During pre-taped rehearsal footage, Hough could be heard criticizing Rose and Chmerkovskiy's salsa performances. "This is not a salsa," Hough said off-camera. "I actually feel a little uncomfortable." In the behind-the-scenes footage, Rose spoke to Chmerkovskiy about Hough's comments. "For her to say it's uncomfortable ... it's unfair. Cause all of these girls are half-naked," said Rose to Chmerkovskiy. However, Rose had way more to get off of her chest, leading to an intense interaction with Hough.