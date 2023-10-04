A Look At Gavin Rossdale's Rocky Love Life Since His Split From Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale were among the power couples in the music industry until their 2015 divorce marked the end of an era. Although the pair made a joint announcement claiming the split was mutual, details later emerged that Rossdale had an affair with their nanny, Mindy Mann. According to Us Weekly, the Bush frontman admitted to being unfaithful, a confession that left Stefani feeling "mortified, livid, and embarrassed."
While the split was undeniably painful for both parties and their three children, it does seem like the No Doubt star emerged better off. Since divorcing, she has found love again with Blake Shelton, and the pair wed in 2021 at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. The "Hollaback" singer has been vocal about Shelton's positive impact on her life following her traumatic divorce. "He's changed my life ... when I [started dating] Blake, that's when I felt home, like, 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy,'" Stefani told Billboard of Shelton.
As for Rossdale, he hasn't been as lucky in love, though he has been linked to several different women following his divorce. In 2021, The U.S. Sun reported that Rossdale was dating a model called Gwen Singer, and as recently as July 2023, Hello! wrote that he was seen on a dinner date with his ex's lookalike. Is he pining for Stefani or realizing how good he had it? Unlike Stefani, Rossdale still hasn't found The One.
Gavin Rossdale got burned in relationships
Gavin Rossdale's first public relationship after Gwen Stefani was with German model Sophia Thomalla. In February 2017, Rossdale posted a since-deleted selfie of the two to Instagram, captioning it a heart. "They're friends, introduced by a mutual friend," a source dished to People of the low-key relationship. However, Thomalla and Rossdale called time on their relationship the next year, with the model announcing her newly single status by smooching German soccer player Loris Karius.
Rossdale was clearly dating after Thomalla, though those relationships never went Instagram-official, because he spoke to People about his struggles in relationships. As he told the outlet, his tumultuous love life served as the creative impetus behind his song "Quicksand," which he released in 2020. "I keep getting screwed up and screwed over in all these relationships," he said. "I'm not very good at them, I guess. I had a divorce, I had a long-term girlfriend — that went to s**t — and I don't have a girlfriend now, even though everyone seems to think I do. You get burned by that stuff."
Yet, despite his romantic setbacks, the singer continued to look for love. In 2021, Rossdale was linked to a model named Gwen Singer, though The U.S. Sun pointed out that the relationship was casual. According to a source, the pair "[spent] time together in Los Angeles and are seeing how it goes. Neither of them is in any rush to make it serious."
Courtlyn Cannan left Gavin Rossdale 'in a spectacular way'
Things with Gwen Singer evidently didn't pan out because, by 2022, Gavin Rossdale was already dating someone new. Per the Daily Mail, this new flame was identified as actress Courtlyn Cannan, who stepped out with him in Los Angeles around the beginning of the year. Despite not sharing much about Cannan on social media, things were at least somewhat serious because Rossdale introduced his girlfriend to his children a few months later. In May, InTouch reported that Rossdale and Cannan attended his son Zuma's baseball game, accompanied by Rossdale's other son, Kingston, and his girlfriend, Lola. Judging by the pictures, everyone looked comfortable and happy together.
So, what went wrong between Rossdale and Cannan? Speaking to People in 2023, the rocker merely noted that he was single, omitting details of his split from Cannan. However, it didn't sound amicable, as Rossdale admitted he'd "[had] a great time with a great person who left me in a spectacular way and that was unfortunate." On the bright side, he added, "It really fed into my music and so I have a very twisted approach to life where I can just monetize my pain." Ultimately, Rossdale divulged that when it came to heartbreak, "It's a give and take [of who breaks who's heart] but I certainly have my share of it."
Just because the Bush singer hasn't had the luck that Gwen Stefani has, it doesn't mean he's a lost cause. It's said that it's never too late for true love.