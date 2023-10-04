A Look At Gavin Rossdale's Rocky Love Life Since His Split From Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale were among the power couples in the music industry until their 2015 divorce marked the end of an era. Although the pair made a joint announcement claiming the split was mutual, details later emerged that Rossdale had an affair with their nanny, Mindy Mann. According to Us Weekly, the Bush frontman admitted to being unfaithful, a confession that left Stefani feeling "mortified, livid, and embarrassed."

While the split was undeniably painful for both parties and their three children, it does seem like the No Doubt star emerged better off. Since divorcing, she has found love again with Blake Shelton, and the pair wed in 2021 at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. The "Hollaback" singer has been vocal about Shelton's positive impact on her life following her traumatic divorce. "He's changed my life ... when I [started dating] Blake, that's when I felt home, like, 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy,'" Stefani told Billboard of Shelton.

As for Rossdale, he hasn't been as lucky in love, though he has been linked to several different women following his divorce. In 2021, The U.S. Sun reported that Rossdale was dating a model called Gwen Singer, and as recently as July 2023, Hello! wrote that he was seen on a dinner date with his ex's lookalike. Is he pining for Stefani or realizing how good he had it? Unlike Stefani, Rossdale still hasn't found The One.