Here's What Benjamin Bratt Has Been Up To Since Leaving Law & Order

Benjamin Bratt's acting career took off in the 1990s when he was cast in the NBC mega-hit "Law & Order" as NYPD Detective Rey Curtis. He was brought on in Season 6 following Chris Noth's departure from the procedural as Homicide Detective Mike Logan. Shortly after joining the cast, Bratt became one of the show's more popular characters. In 1999, he earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his portrayal of Det. Curtis. He also appeared in crossover episodes of the spin-off series "Homicide: Life on the Street" and in the "Law & Order" TV movie "Exiled" in 1998. However, after four seasons as a regular cast member, Bratt announced that he would be leaving the legal cop drama ahead of the Season 9 finale.

In a statement to the New York Post, he said, "After four years I've felt like it was time to get back home to my family. How do you walk away from the best job in the world, and a group of people you've grown to love?" He continued, "It's not easy, and it was an extremely difficult decision I had to make. But I know I'll be back to visit and hope that I'll have a chance to work with my friends at 'Law & Order' again." Bratt's last episode saw his character give up his badge to look after his family after his wife Deborah (Pat Moya) was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Since his exit, Bratt has continued to star on other projects.