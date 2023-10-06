The Shady Side Of Abby Lee Miller

Abby Lee Miller has had quite a wild ride since first coming to television in "Dance Moms," the Lifetime reality show set in Miller's Pittsburgh dance studio. Premiering in 2011, "Dance Moms" focused on overbearing mothers who both supported and pushed their daughters as they pursued competitive dance training, and the show featured such future stars as Maddie Ziegler and JoJo Siwa.

As viewers quickly realized, Miller proved to be an unending source of onscreen drama thanks to her confrontational nature, furious outbursts, and scathing comments directed at the young dancers in her charge — to say nothing of what she said to their mothers. Meanwhile, Miller also demonstrated herself to be something of a scandal magnet, becoming embroiled in various controversies and legal battles over the years — including one that ultimately landed her behind bars in federal prison.

Beyond controversy, Miller has also experienced some personal travails since "Dance Moms" ended its television run in 2019, including spinal surgery that left her confined to a wheelchair. Meanwhile, in March 2023, Miller teased her TV comeback. "It's not like I'm going back [to Lifetime]," she told ET. "This is all new. It's classic 'Abby Lee Miller' but there are little ones and their moms, and the talent is nuts." Her new show — titled "Mad House" — will be seen on a new streaming app called Brandon TV, set to launch in fall 2023.

On the cusp of her potential comeback, read on for a crash course on the shady side of Abby Lee Miller.