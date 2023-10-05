What We Know About Jared Leto's Rumored New Girlfriend Thet Thinn

It appears Jared Leto has a new lady friend. In June, People reported that the "Morbius" actor might be dating Burmese model Thet Thinn after the two were photographed out and about together in Germany. This was after Thinn — who also goes by the name Beauty — appeared in the latest music video of Leto's band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, for their single "Stuck." In an Instagram post on May 31, Leto thanked his rumored new girlfriend for appearing in the project. "Born in Myanmar, a beautiful but war torn country in the middle of a violent conflict, Beauty brought with her an elegance, grace and gravitas that helped to make the video so much more special," he wrote. "Thanks again to everyone who worked so hard and gave so much of themselves to this project. Very grateful!!!"

While known for keeping his romantic life incredibly private, Leto has been in several high-profile relationships over the years and was previously engaged to "Charlie's Angel" star Cameron Diaz in the early 2000s. He has also dated Scarlett Johansson and Ashley Olsen and has been linked to Lindsay Lohan, Lupita Nyong'O, and Miley Cyrus. Prior to his rumored romance with Thinn, the Oscar winner was in a five-year relationship with Russian model Valery Kaufman until their split in September 2022. "Jared Leto and Valery Kaufman broke up," a source close to the pair confirmed to ET. "He is single and has been dating around." Here's what you need to know about Leto's rumored new girlfriend, Thet Thinn.