Mauricio Umansky Has Made His Feelings About Morgan Wade Clear

Mauricio Umansky and his wife, Kyle Richards, are currently separated, which he confirmed to TMZ in late September 2023. For the past few months, there have been rumors that Richards is having a romantic relationship with one of her friends, country music singer Morgan Wade. Paparazzi caught up with Umansky after he was confirmed as part of season 32 of "Dancing With the Stars" and asked him about Wade and Richards. "They're filming, they're doing all kinds of stuff," he said in a video posted by TMZ. When Umansky was asked if he had a good relationship with Wade, he responded, "I love her, yeah, she's great," before adding that he wasn't sure if Wade would attend a live show to support him during the season, or if he and pro partner Emma Slater would get an opportunity to dance to any of Wade's songs.

Umansky previously said that Richards would be on hand to cheer him on, and Richards confirmed such on an Amazon Live. "Yes, I will be there cheering Mauricio on with my girls. I feel like he's gonna do great. He's very excited. He's really, really enjoying that, so I will be there cheering him on for sure," she said. Richards was in the audience for the premiere with some of her kids and Umansky's friend, Paul "PK" Kemsley. A few days later, the paparazzi approached Umansky again, and he was asked more specifically about Richards' relationship with Wade. This time, the "Buying Beverly Hills" star addressed the chatter head-on.