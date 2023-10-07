A Look At Hallmark Star Jesse Metcalfe's Relationship History
This article contains mentions of struggles with alcohol addiction.
While you may have hated John Tucker in "John Tucker Must Die," you probably didn't hate the actor who played him. Jesse Metcalfe caught people's attention after he starred as John Rowland, the hot gardener in "Desperate Housewives" in 2004. But that's not the only time he would make a lasting impression on audiences. In 2006, he solidified himself as a heartthrob when he starred in the film, "John Tucker Must Die." Metcalfe is the true definition of tall, dark, and handsome. Throughout the years, he continued to capture the hearts of many as he ventured into the Hallmark world.
Metcalfe has taken on the heartthrob title with pride, but surprisingly, it hasn't made it easy on his love life. In April 2023, the actor opened up about his relationship status on the "U Up?" podcast, sharing, "Status is single and I am the last person to ask for dating advice" (via CT Insider). Clearly, the actor doesn't think his success rate with his romances is anything to brag about. And lately, Metcalfe admits that he hasn't been out on the dating scene and instead has truly taken the time to focus on himself and his career. While he may not be interested in dating right now, Metcalfe has had a long and interesting relationship history that we will be breaking down.
Jesse Metcalfe had a steamy romance with Nadine Coyle
One of Jesse Metcalfe's first public relationships was with Irish singer Nadine Coyle. The two met in 2006, but Coyle had long been a fan of the actor. She shared on "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!" (via Daily Mail) in 2019, "I used to think he is so gorgeous and I was doing an interview and it was one of those 'who do you fancy' things and I said the gardener from 'Desperate Housewives.'" The singer manifested her relationship with Metcalfe because the two dated for two and a half years. She recalled, "We had a great time. He was really passionate, super passionate and fun. Physically, he was my ideal man." Although she can look back on their relationship fondly, it wasn't always that way.
In 2007, the "John Tucker Must Die" actor entered rehab for his struggles with alcohol addiction, per Metro. At the same time, he faced several cheating allegations, and it all became too much for Coyle. They called it quits in 2008 but didn't leave on a good note. In October 2008, Metcalfe had some harsh words for Coyle and their relationship. He shared, "Nadine could go in two directions. She could grow up or she could be a diva her whole life. I have never grieved over our relationship. It was ruining my life, it was ruining my career." Over time, the pair have let go of the past and have moved on.
Jesse Metcalfe quarantined with an ex-fiancee
Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana first sparked their romance in 2009, per People. Over the next couple of years, they did everything together, from adopting a dog to attending Coachella to meeting the in-laws. In 2016, the couple took the next step in their relationship as Metcalfe popped the question to Santana. However, the pair were in no rush to walk down the aisle. Santana shared, "Now that we're engaged I feel this total sense of calmness. Like we'll get to the wedding. We've got the rest of our lives." Years passed, and the couple continued with their happily engaged life, but in 2020, things took a turn.
In January 2020, Metcalfe and Santana split after Daily Mail spotted Metcalfe getting cozy with a new woman, and apparently Santana had no idea about it. The day after the photos surfaced, a source close to Santana told People, "She was wearing her ring yesterday. She had no idea things weren't fine until she saw the photos online today. I promise they never broke up until today." As if the breakup wasn't messy enough, the couple had to remain in close quarters in the following months. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, Metcalfe and Santana had no other option but to quarantine with each other as they had owned a home together before their breakup, per Us Weekly. Since then, the couple has gone their separate ways as the "John Tucker Must Die" actor remains single.