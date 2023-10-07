A Look At Hallmark Star Jesse Metcalfe's Relationship History

One of Jesse Metcalfe's first public relationships was with Irish singer Nadine Coyle. The two met in 2006, but Coyle had long been a fan of the actor. She shared on "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!" (via Daily Mail) in 2019, "I used to think he is so gorgeous and I was doing an interview and it was one of those 'who do you fancy' things and I said the gardener from 'Desperate Housewives.'" The singer manifested her relationship with Metcalfe because the two dated for two and a half years. She recalled, "We had a great time. He was really passionate, super passionate and fun. Physically, he was my ideal man." Although she can look back on their relationship fondly, it wasn't always that way.

In 2007, the "John Tucker Must Die" actor entered rehab for his struggles with alcohol addiction, per Metro. At the same time, he faced several cheating allegations, and it all became too much for Coyle. They called it quits in 2008 but didn't leave on a good note. In October 2008, Metcalfe had some harsh words for Coyle and their relationship. He shared, "Nadine could go in two directions. She could grow up or she could be a diva her whole life. I have never grieved over our relationship. It was ruining my life, it was ruining my career." Over time, the pair have let go of the past and have moved on.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).