Why Did HGTV Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Completely Change Her Drinking Habits?

HGTV's "Good Bones" star Mina Starsiak Hawk is no stranger to living her life like an open book. "They've seen me get engaged, get married, be a foster parent to my niece, have Jack, go through IVF, have Charlie, and then all just the regular daily struggles," Mina said of her production team during an August 2023 episode of her podcast, "Mina AF." And now she's sharing something else — her choice to completely transform her relationship with alcohol.

Mina and her husband, Steve Hawk, got candid during an emotional August 2023 podcast episode titled "Why We Went Sober." Within the confines of the show, Steve revealed that he had chosen to be "completely sober" more than two years ago following the deaths of his mother, father, and sister Stephanie. While his father's death was due to a fall, Steve said his mother's and sister's deaths were alcohol-related. "But what really did it for me was when... this can be hard to say... but when I realized that I don't want to give my children a reason to not have a relationship with me," he said as he choked back tears.

What about Mina? While her journey with alcohol hasn't been quite as straightforward as she admitted she probably consumed "a dozen drinks in the last two years," she maintains that she opted to reassess her drinking habits for similar reasons to her husband.