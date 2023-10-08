A Look At Hailee Steinfeld's Dating History Before Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld's dating history has been a rollercoaster ride of romance and speculation, with Steinfeld experiencing youthful love's highs and lows publicly. The singer-songwriter often touches on her love life (and its many foils) in her music, with singles like 2020's "I Love You's" boasting confessionally heavy lyrics like, "Yeah, I fell asleep with the makeup still all on my skin / Wide awake again, I'm prayin' I make it / I'm steppin' the twelve, but it's somewhere I've already been." However, Steinfeld has stayed mum on the topic in the press. "I am a very private person," she told Us Weekly in 2018, adding that she is grateful she can share with fans what she's comfortable with.

That interest in Steinfeld's personal life revved up again in May 2023, when the "Coast" crooner was spotted cozying up to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in New York City. Instantly fueling dating rumors, photographs showed Allen draping his arm around Steinfeld. Days later, the two were snapped partaking in a sushi dinner together. According to a friend who spoke to People, the two enjoyed spending time together. Although neither Steinfeld nor Allen publicly confirmed their relationship, an Instagram photo from a New York boutique in October 2023 showed the songstress spending time with Allen's mom as they shopped

Only time may tell if Steinfeld and Allen are in it for the long haul. We can, however, examine Steinfeld's romantic history to find out what she really wants in a partner.