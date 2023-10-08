The Sad Reason Lainey Wilson Almost Didn't Star As Abby On Yellowstone
"Yellowstone" has been a hit since it first debuted on Paramount in 2018, and Lainey Wilson's addition in Season 5 seemed like a perfect fit. But guess what? She almost walked away from the role.
Ranch life was nothing new to Wilson. "I grew up in the rodeo world and my [father] was a horse trader alongside being a farmer," the singer-turned-actor shared, according to BBR Music Group. Wilson described learning how to ride a horse before she even started walking and that "Yellowstone" was reminiscent of her childhood. The show was her first breakout role, but Wilson is no stranger to the limelight. The country singer is an established artist and has won two Country Music Television Awards and four wins from the Academy of Country Music Awards.
Now, her music and acting skills have come together, and several of her songs from her album "Bell Bottom Country" have played in "Yellowstone" episodes. "I grew up around a lot of cowboys, my daddy's a cowboy, and I watched Season 1 of 'Yellowstone' and freaked out. I felt like I was seriously watching my family on TV because I truly just felt this connection right away to this show," the "Watermelon Moonshine" singer told Sounds Like Nashville. Lainey often speaks fondly of her father, and they obviously share a close relationship. So, when he had a health scare right before her television debut, she considered dropping out of "Yellowstone."
Lainey Wilson's father was in the hospital before she was set to star in Yellowstone
Lainey Wilson was willing to give up her role in "Yellowstone" while her father, Brian Wilson, was in the hospital. On the "Dutton Rules" podcast, she revealed that the cast was in the middle of filming, but her father was in the ICU fighting for his life. She described how the doctors had a grim prognosis for her father and almost quit the show to stay with him. "He said, 'I don't care if it was my funeral. If you got a job that needs to be done, you'd better go do it and not come back until it's done,'" Wilson recalled. Her father's advice convinced her to keep going. She continued, "I had to find that courage from a place I had never actually had."
In October 2022, Wilson shared just how much her father went through in an appearance on "Taste of Country." She explained, "He spent two months in a hospital from a fungal infection that completely took out the left side of his face. They had to remove his eye, and they had to remove some bones in the face." He had also suffered a stroke during that time and ultimately required nine surgeries. Thankfully, he came out of the health scare on the other side, and the singer shared that he was doing much better. Following the medical emergency, Wilson's dad was well enough to accompany her to the ACM Awards — and celebrated her big wins.
Lainey Wilson's father is back on his feet and supporting her music career
Lainey Wilson's father, Brian Wilson, must be one proud papa. The "Heart Like a Truck" singer's dad was in attendance at the 2023 ACM Awards and witnessed his daughter nab four trophies. Wilson, who brought along her boyfriend Devlin Hodges as her date, revealed that her dad was also in the audience and shared a health update. "He's good! He's getting to ride the tractor and farm, he's back doing those kinds of things. And as long as he's back to doing those things, I'm kind of like, 'OK, he's gonna be alright,'" she shared with ET.
Back in 2022, she also brought her father to the CMA Awards and dedicated her win for Female Vocalist of the Year to him. "This one right here is for my daddy, Brian Wilson. I ain't talking about the Beach Boy. I'm talking about the cowboy. I'm so excited that you're here with me," she tearfully stated. Wilson seems to be close with her father, and ahead of her big win, she told People that having her dad healthy is already a win.