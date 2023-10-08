The Sad Reason Lainey Wilson Almost Didn't Star As Abby On Yellowstone

"Yellowstone" has been a hit since it first debuted on Paramount in 2018, and Lainey Wilson's addition in Season 5 seemed like a perfect fit. But guess what? She almost walked away from the role.

Ranch life was nothing new to Wilson. "I grew up in the rodeo world and my [father] was a horse trader alongside being a farmer," the singer-turned-actor shared, according to BBR Music Group. Wilson described learning how to ride a horse before she even started walking and that "Yellowstone" was reminiscent of her childhood. The show was her first breakout role, but Wilson is no stranger to the limelight. The country singer is an established artist and has won two Country Music Television Awards and four wins from the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Now, her music and acting skills have come together, and several of her songs from her album "Bell Bottom Country" have played in "Yellowstone" episodes. "I grew up around a lot of cowboys, my daddy's a cowboy, and I watched Season 1 of 'Yellowstone' and freaked out. I felt like I was seriously watching my family on TV because I truly just felt this connection right away to this show," the "Watermelon Moonshine" singer told Sounds Like Nashville. Lainey often speaks fondly of her father, and they obviously share a close relationship. So, when he had a health scare right before her television debut, she considered dropping out of "Yellowstone."