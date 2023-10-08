RHOBH: What Happened To Kim Richards' Daughter Whitney Davis?

Whitney Davis is officially a part of her uncle Mauricio Umansky's real estate empire. According to her bio on The Agency's website, she is working as an agent and currently has a listing in Colorado, where she splits her time between Aspen and Venice Beach, California. She is described as coming from a family deeply entrenched in real estate, which includes commercial properties around Colorado. Davis is not the only family member working at the real estate firm and will work alongside her cousins Farrah Aldjufrie and Alexia Umansky. When she's not selling properties, Davis helps run the charities, the Children Diabetes Foundation and the Carousel Ball of Hope.

While it's unclear if Davis will star in Umansky's Netflix show, "Buying Beverly Hills," for Season 2, her mom Kim Richards is expected to return to "RHOBH" in Season 13. "I took this time off and I wasn't sure if I wanted to come back at all," she told Page Six. "I think with everything that's kind of gone on with my sisters and I'm thinking 'I need to start getting out,' I wanted to come in and see my sister and spend a little time with her," she added. As she had often spoken highly of her kids on the show, hopefully, Richards will give fans an update on how Davis is doing working for Umansky.