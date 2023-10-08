RHOBH: What Happened To Kim Richards' Daughter Whitney Davis?
Kim Richards was one of the most controversial cast members of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" since she first appeared in Season 1. Known for her on-again, off-again feud with her sister Kyle Richards after being outed for her struggles with alcohol, the "Escape to Witch Mountain" star left the Bravo franchise after Season 5. During her time on the show, fans got a glimpse of her four children, Brooke Wiederhorn, Whitney Davis, Chad Davis, and Kimberly Jackson. While they mostly stayed out of the spotlight, Whitney appeared in quite a few episodes of "RHOBH" alongside her mother. Kim shares Whitney and Chad with her second husband, Gregg Davis, whom she divorced in 1991, a year after Whitney was born.
Following Kim's departure from the reality show, fans may naturally be curious as to what her kids are up to today. Whitney has since found love and this past June, Kim gained another son-in-law.
Whitney Davis is a married woman
Kim and Kyle Richards may have had their fair share of sisterly drama but it was nothing but celebrations during Whitney Davis' marriage to Luke White. As reported by ET, Davis wed her fiance in Aspen, Colorado in a western-themed outdoor wedding. It was a family affair, with Kyle, their sister Kathy Hilton, and Davis' many cousins in attendance. Davis wore a simple halter-necked white gown and later donned cowboy hats while posing with her new husband. Although Kim's second daughter keeps her Instagram account private, her sister Brooke Wiederhorn shared a carousel of the special day and wrote, "The most beautiful and magical weekend celebrating @whittlesdavis & @lukegrahamwhite!! I love you both so much and couldn't be happier to officially have Luke as my brother!"
While Kim didn't post any wedding pics on her Instagram feed, she did share a sweet snap of Davis and White's engagement party in February 2022. "Celebrating these beautiful Huumans. I could not be and more ecstatic than I am today.. blessed & grateful. I love you both so much. I [am] so excited for this next journey," she gushed. It seems as if Davis' journey is continuing and she recently joined her uncle and cousins in their famous family business.
Whitney Davis is working at The Agency with Mauricio Umansky
Whitney Davis is officially a part of her uncle Mauricio Umansky's real estate empire. According to her bio on The Agency's website, she is working as an agent and currently has a listing in Colorado, where she splits her time between Aspen and Venice Beach, California. She is described as coming from a family deeply entrenched in real estate, which includes commercial properties around Colorado. Davis is not the only family member working at the real estate firm and will work alongside her cousins Farrah Aldjufrie and Alexia Umansky. When she's not selling properties, Davis helps run the charities, the Children Diabetes Foundation and the Carousel Ball of Hope.
While it's unclear if Davis will star in Umansky's Netflix show, "Buying Beverly Hills," for Season 2, her mom Kim Richards is expected to return to "RHOBH" in Season 13. "I took this time off and I wasn't sure if I wanted to come back at all," she told Page Six. "I think with everything that's kind of gone on with my sisters and I'm thinking 'I need to start getting out,' I wanted to come in and see my sister and spend a little time with her," she added. As she had often spoken highly of her kids on the show, hopefully, Richards will give fans an update on how Davis is doing working for Umansky.