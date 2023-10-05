Video Of Anna Wintour's Icy Kim Kardashian Snub Is NOT Pretty

For years, rumors have swirled that Anna Wintour strongly disliked Kim Kardashian. During Paris Fashion Week, reports seemed to support that claim as Wintour was apparently unimpressed by the reality TV star's behavior at Victoria Beckham's Spring-Summer 2024 show which was held on Sept. 29, 2023. "Kim was super late. Anna was p***ed because the show was delayed until Kim arrived," an insider told Page Six. "Anna left before Victoria even did her walk in front of the guests." Furthermore, an earlier report from The Telegraph supported the claim that Wintour was annoyed with Kardashian.

In a viral video posted to X — formerly known as Twitter — the day of the show, Kardashian is seen walking to her seat while everyone else is already seated. The Skims honcho stops to greet David Beckham, who is sitting to Wintour's left. Kardashian takes her seat to the right of Vogue's editor-in-chief. Meanwhile, Wintour does not greet Kardashian and simply sits with her arms folded.

The clip caused a strong reaction among X users who believed it was proof that there was beef between Kardashian and the fashion editor. "Anna do [sic] not like this woman," one person responded. Others took sides in the perceived feud. "Well Kim Kardashian is more famous and more important than some lady in a bob and sunglasses," another user wrote. However, the video may have made the situation look tenser than it actually was.