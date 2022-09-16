Everyone Can't Get Over Anna Wintour Ignoring Kim Kardashian

The relationship between Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and Kim Kardashian was once thought to be nonexistent. In 2012, Radar reported that Wintour iced the SKIMS creator out of the fashion fête of the year, the Met Gala, while extending an invite to Kanye "Ye" West. The rapper was dating Kardashian at the time, so the move came off as particularly cold.

"Anna hates Kim," an insider dished. "Why would she be invited to the event? It is all the biggest stars in the world and Kim doesn't fit that bill at all." In "Anna: The Biography," former Vogue events planner Stephanie Winston Wolkoff said of the snub, "The Kardashians had zero style." She further explained that the family had nothing else of value to offer in Wintour's eyes. But the freeze had thawed by the following year, when Kardashian attended the event for the first time with Ye at her side.

Kardashian scored her first Vogue cover with her then-husband in 2014, but as reported by Time, Wintour appeared to throw some serious shade at the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star during an event at the Met. "I think if we just remain deeply tasteful and just put deeply tasteful people on the cover it would be a rather boring magazine," she said. Now, Wintour finds herself attending many of the same fashion events as Kardashian, and it appears that she possibly snubbed Ye's ex during New York Fashion Week.