Everyone Can't Get Over Anna Wintour Ignoring Kim Kardashian
The relationship between Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and Kim Kardashian was once thought to be nonexistent. In 2012, Radar reported that Wintour iced the SKIMS creator out of the fashion fête of the year, the Met Gala, while extending an invite to Kanye "Ye" West. The rapper was dating Kardashian at the time, so the move came off as particularly cold.
"Anna hates Kim," an insider dished. "Why would she be invited to the event? It is all the biggest stars in the world and Kim doesn't fit that bill at all." In "Anna: The Biography," former Vogue events planner Stephanie Winston Wolkoff said of the snub, "The Kardashians had zero style." She further explained that the family had nothing else of value to offer in Wintour's eyes. But the freeze had thawed by the following year, when Kardashian attended the event for the first time with Ye at her side.
Kardashian scored her first Vogue cover with her then-husband in 2014, but as reported by Time, Wintour appeared to throw some serious shade at the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star during an event at the Met. "I think if we just remain deeply tasteful and just put deeply tasteful people on the cover it would be a rather boring magazine," she said. Now, Wintour finds herself attending many of the same fashion events as Kardashian, and it appears that she possibly snubbed Ye's ex during New York Fashion Week.
Is Anna Wintour Team Kanye West?
Even when Anna Wintour is complimenting Kim Kardashian, she can get a bit shady. In a 2019 Vogue video, Wintour said of the reality star, "I personally admire the way that she's become a little bit more minimal in the way that she's dressing, and a little bit more covered." At the NYFW Fendi show, Kardashian wore a dress that technically covered much of her body, but per Teen Vogue, it was partially sheer.
In a viral TikTok video, Kardashian stands beside a more covered-up Sarah Jessica Parker at the Fendi show. As Wintour approaches the two women, Kardashian smiles at the fashion influencer, but Wintour doesn't appear to even glance in Kardashian's direction as she makes a beeline for SJP, who is excitedly waving at her. Some TikTok users thought that Wintour was intentionally snubbing Kardashian. "Kim is a nobody. Thank you for this Anna," wrote one viewer. Others noted that the video cut right after Wintour greeted SJP, so it's impossible to tell if she also interacted with Kardashian. But another person suggested, "That's bc Anna wintour is teamkanye."
So is Wintour really taking sides after Kardashian and Kanye West's split? Wintour was spotted hanging out with Ye during NYFW, per Page Six, and she even tried on a pair of Yeezy SHDZ sunglasses while posing for a photo with the rapper. But Kardashian got Wintour to take a selfie with her three months prior, so the jury's still out on this one.