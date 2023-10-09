The Untold Truth Of Alyson Hannigan

Alyson Hannigan has a reputation for playing captivatingly quirky characters, from bookworm-turned-formidable-witch Willow in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" to artsy kindergarten teacher Lily, known for sometimes treating her friends like her students, in "How I Met Your Mother." There's also the adorkable band nerd who discovers an alternative use for a flute in the 1999 movie "American Pie," a role that fans still reference when they see Hannigan out in public. On "The Kelly Clarkson Show," she said that she sometimes has to stop them from repeating her famous "This one time at band camp" line in its entirety when her two young daughters are with her. "I get really panicked," she said of her fear that her girls will hear the rest of Michelle's spicy short story.

Hannigan's career cooled a bit after "HIMYM" ended in 2014, but she did score some work in projects that are more kid-friendly, including the 2021 Disney film "Flora & Ulysses." Her daughters were already fans of the book it was based on, so she couldn't have asked for a better gig. "I got extra points. I kind of think they love me a little more right now," she told the Daily News of how they reacted to her casting.

Her daughters, Satyana and Keeva, were also able to watch her in action when she joined the cast of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2023. Hannigan's casting was a reminder of her awesome career and her fascinating life.