Media Moments Willow Smith Can Never Erase

Willow Smith broke out onto the music scene in 2010 when her debut single, "Whip My Hair," went viral. She was just nine years old at the time, but her success was instant. The record was certified platinum and even got her a Guinness World Record as the youngest artist to have a Top 20 single in both the US and UK. As she told Oprah at the time, "It's, like, 50% work and 102% fun." Unfortunately, the truth was darker than that. The following year, Smith was the opener for Justin Bieber's "My World" tour in the UK, but she was suffering from panic attacks and wanted to drop out of the Australian leg. When her dad wouldn't let her, she shaved her head in protest and refused to create new songs. "I was extremely done with music after that," she told NME.

Smith did eventually return to the recording studio, but that negative experience has stuck with her. As she told L'Officiel USA in 2021, she disliked "Whip My Hair" for a long time and tried to forget all about it. She even refused to listen to it. "I really regretted it," she shared. She's since heard the track and embraced it as an important part of her career, but that doesn't take away from the hardships she says it put her through. Speaking with The Independent in 2022, she mused, "I didn't realize what success would really take; I didn't realize it was hard work."