Here's What Beyonce Looks Like Without Makeup
Everyone is beautiful in their own way, but few people who've laid eyes on Beyonce think she's anything less than perfection. Although the "Drunk in Love" singer has experimented with many different looks over the years, she's most famous for rocking glowing, dewy skin and luscious, honey-blonde locks. That being said, she's also easily pulled off deeper shades — like when she starred in her music video for "Countdown" or 2006's "Dreamgirls." Unsurprisingly, Beyonce claimed the top spot on People's "Most Beautiful People" list in 2012. During her accompanying interview, Beyonce — then a new mother to her first-born Blue Ivy Carter — revealed that she'd never felt as beautiful as she had since she'd had her daughter.
Even Selena Gomez knows the power that Beyonce's beauty wields. When discussing how she'd curated a more relatable image in her own career, she showered Beyonce with compliments fit for a queen. "I look at someone like Beyoncé, and I am amazed," Gomez shared with Fast Company in September 2023. "Every part of her is just impeccable ... but I'm not that, and that's okay." Beyonce's beauty does sometimes feel otherworldly, especially when she's all dolled up in her designer digs and wearing makeup applied by the beauty industry's top professionals. However, she's also shown her fans that her beauty can shine through when she's wearing no makeup at all.
Beyonce really does wake up flawless
Yes, the "Flawless" reference was totally necessary, because Queen Bey really does wake up looking perfect. In 2011, Beyonce released her "Year of 4" documentary, where she chronicled the behind-the-scenes process of creating her "4" album, which came out earlier that year. In the doc, Beyonce flashed her bare face several times as she met with her creative team and danced at rehearsals. She also gave her fans a glimpse of herself right after waking. "Good morning," said the gorgeous singer in one clip, as she stood with a head full of pink rollers.
However, the star has proven that she doesn't need any embellishments on more than one occasion. Back in 2017, the mom-of-three proudly flaunted her makeup-free face during an outing with her oldest, Blue Ivy Carter, on Instagram. In the photo, Beyonce donned a red knee-length skirt and a white t-shirt emblazoned with the Vogue logo. However, the star of her look was her fresh, youthful face and curly, messy bun. Three years earlier, Beyonce posted another Instagram snapshot of herself looking gorgeous and makeup-free face as she wore a pretty white flower crown. And they say that God doesn't have favorites!
How you can look like Beyonce
Well, see, you can't look like Beyonce unless you're her sister, Solange Knowles, her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, or one of her three kids. However, you can totally steal all of the beauty secrets either she or her team have graciously shared with the world over the years. If you're looking to achieve the healthy glow Beyonce is known for, you should invest in Aquaphor, which Megan Thee Stallion has also boasted about. "I go to bed looking totally greasy," Beyoncé shared about her routine with Elle in 2010. "It's not all glamour all the time." The singer also revealed her trick for her looking fabulously golden 24/7. "I layer on bronzers for public appearances," said Beyonce, citing L'Oreal as her favorite.
Beyonce also revealed that some of her beauty originates from within. In 2007, when disclosing her "beauty secrets" on the red carpet, Beyonce listed happiness as one source of her glow. "Um, happiness. You have to be happy," Beyonce said during the interview "And when you see a woman, or a man, that is confident and comfortable with themselves, or happy, it makes you feel happy." Beautiful inside and out!