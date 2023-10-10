Here's What Beyonce Looks Like Without Makeup

Everyone is beautiful in their own way, but few people who've laid eyes on Beyonce think she's anything less than perfection. Although the "Drunk in Love" singer has experimented with many different looks over the years, she's most famous for rocking glowing, dewy skin and luscious, honey-blonde locks. That being said, she's also easily pulled off deeper shades — like when she starred in her music video for "Countdown" or 2006's "Dreamgirls." Unsurprisingly, Beyonce claimed the top spot on People's "Most Beautiful People" list in 2012. During her accompanying interview, Beyonce — then a new mother to her first-born Blue Ivy Carter — revealed that she'd never felt as beautiful as she had since she'd had her daughter.

Even Selena Gomez knows the power that Beyonce's beauty wields. When discussing how she'd curated a more relatable image in her own career, she showered Beyonce with compliments fit for a queen. "I look at someone like Beyoncé, and I am amazed," Gomez shared with Fast Company in September 2023. "Every part of her is just impeccable ... but I'm not that, and that's okay." Beyonce's beauty does sometimes feel otherworldly, especially when she's all dolled up in her designer digs and wearing makeup applied by the beauty industry's top professionals. However, she's also shown her fans that her beauty can shine through when she's wearing no makeup at all.