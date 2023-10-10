Weird Things About Natalie Portman And Benjamin Millepied's Marriage

From the divorce of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas to Taylor Swift's breakup with longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 2023 has been quite the year of celebrity splits. Actress Natalie Portman and French choreographer Benjamin Millepied only added to the breakup tally when they separated after 11 years of marriage.

According to Us Weekly, Millepied was unfaithful to Portman. "After news of his affair came out, they've been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs," a source told the outlet. The woman in question was identified by French magazine Voici as climate change activist Camille Étienne, who was spotted spending a few hours in Millepied's office (via Page Six). Portman and Millepied were allegedly working through some issues the year prior, and briefly split, though they ended up reconciling. That wasn't to be the case this time.

Portman is known for being incredibly private, so she hasn't commented publicly about how she and Millepied are coping in the aftermath of their divorce. But, according to People, they were spotted out together sans wedding rings as recently as September. There is no handbook for what constitutes "normal" following a breakup, but Portman and Millepied have been marching to the beat of their own drums for quite some time. In fact, their marriage was filled with weird instances, from Millepied's obsession with his partner to their unconventional dating life and atypical wedding.