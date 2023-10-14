Who Is Rebel Wilson's Fiancée, Ramona Agruma?

Rebel Wilson and her partner are getting ready to say, "I do." The Australian actor's dating history reportedly includes the likes of Mickey Gooch Jr., Jacob Busch, and Jeff Beacher. In June 2022, Wilson took to Instagram to post a selfie with her current significant other, Ramona Agruma. The "Pitch Perfect" star captioned the post, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove." While appearing on the "U Up?" podcast in March 2023, Wilson revealed that she and Agruma began their romance after being introduced by a mutual friend.

After making their relationship public, Wilson announced on social media that she and Agruma had become engaged in February 2023. She shared photos from the proposal, during which she popped the question in Disneyland. "We said YES! Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!" Wilson wrote. Agruma replied in the comments, "I love you," accompanied by three black heart emojis. Regarding her professional life, Agruma has conquered a number of projects in the fashion world.