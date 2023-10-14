Who Is Rebel Wilson's Fiancée, Ramona Agruma?
Rebel Wilson and her partner are getting ready to say, "I do." The Australian actor's dating history reportedly includes the likes of Mickey Gooch Jr., Jacob Busch, and Jeff Beacher. In June 2022, Wilson took to Instagram to post a selfie with her current significant other, Ramona Agruma. The "Pitch Perfect" star captioned the post, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove." While appearing on the "U Up?" podcast in March 2023, Wilson revealed that she and Agruma began their romance after being introduced by a mutual friend.
After making their relationship public, Wilson announced on social media that she and Agruma had become engaged in February 2023. She shared photos from the proposal, during which she popped the question in Disneyland. "We said YES! Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!" Wilson wrote. Agruma replied in the comments, "I love you," accompanied by three black heart emojis. Regarding her professional life, Agruma has conquered a number of projects in the fashion world.
Ramona Agruma is the founder of clothing and jewelry brands
Ramona Agruma, Rebel Wilson's wife-to-be, is the founder of several fashion lines. Per her Instagram bio, Agruma established the clothing brand Lemon Ve Limon, which is a sustainable label based out of Los Angeles and was created in 2021. The brand's website states, "Our Mission is to bring you that famous LA sunshine-swag with a focus on environmentally friendly manufacture, fabulous fit and fabric quality that soars well [above] the competition." During a 2023 Times Monaco chat, Agruma detailed the cheery concept behind the chic athleisure brand. "We all know the old saying, 'When life gives you lemons...' Well, the idea is to take the Los Angeles sunshine with you wherever you go."
Per her LinkedIn page, Agruma studied law at the University of Latvia from 2004 to 2009. Additionally, Agruma is the founder and creative director of the jewelry brand DeLys Joaillerie, as revealed by her Twitter bio. In the past, Agruma and Wilson have collaborated professionally. Agruma shared on Instagram in November 2022 that she and Wilson "created some super limited, comfy and pretty hoodies and sweats for this Holiday season!" Recently, Agruma and Wilson have opened up about taking a major step together as a couple.
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are now parents of one
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are happy co-parents. In November 2022, Wilson stated on Instagram that she had welcomed her daughter, Royce Lillian, via surrogate. Alongside a photo of Royce, Wilson wrote, "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" Agruma talked to 7News' "The Morning Show" in 2022 about becoming a mom to Royce, calling it a "life-changing" experience. "It's very special. I really enjoy it," Agruma added.
When she spoke to "Extra TV" in June 2023, Wilson said her schedule was too busy to prepare for her upcoming wedding to Agruma. "I wish I could start planning the wedding because that would be really fun," Wilson said. "At the moment, though, I'm planning to do two movies in the second half of this year." In addition, Wilson told People in October 2023 that her memoir, "Rebel Rising," will be released in April 2024 and will include her "life's deepest secrets." She announced the memoir on Instagram, and Agruma showed her support. "So proud of you," Agruma wrote in the comments section. In July 2023, Wilson shared a picture of Agruma lifting baby Royce and captioned the image, 'My angels.