Celebs Who Can't Stand Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Viewers were first introduced to Kim Zolciak — and her collection of blonde wigs — when she debuted on the first season of the "Real Housewives of Atlanta." The OG Housewife's claim to fame at the time was her relationship with her mystery sugar daddy "Big Poppa." His identity was later revealed to be real estate mogul Lee Najjar, and he was responsible for gifting the reality star lavish items and supporting her affluent lifestyle while on the show.

Big Poppa was eventually kicked to the curb to usher in Zolciak's future professional football-playing hubby Kroy Biermann. But it wasn't just her love life that had fans talking. The mother of six has been known to get involved in some nasty feuds over the years, several of which involved her former co-stars. Her chain-smoking, wig-pulling, shade-throwing antics made her one to watch, especially since her dreams of becoming a professional singer fell short. We should mention that her single "Tardy For The Party" launched at number three on the iTunes dance chart, thanks to the help of autotune and her Grammy-award-winning artist slash producer co-star Kandi Burress.

Even though her days of being a Housewife are over, drama still follows Zolciak. The former "RHOA" star split from Biermann in 2023 and their nasty on-and-off divorce battle has been highly publicized in the media. But it's not just her estranged husband who isn't a big fan of the Bravo star. Hold on to your wigs and don't be tardy for this party, because we're breaking down all the celebs who can't stand Kim Zolciak-Biermann.