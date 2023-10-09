Celebs Who Can't Stand Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Viewers were first introduced to Kim Zolciak — and her collection of blonde wigs — when she debuted on the first season of the "Real Housewives of Atlanta." The OG Housewife's claim to fame at the time was her relationship with her mystery sugar daddy "Big Poppa." His identity was later revealed to be real estate mogul Lee Najjar, and he was responsible for gifting the reality star lavish items and supporting her affluent lifestyle while on the show.
Big Poppa was eventually kicked to the curb to usher in Zolciak's future professional football-playing hubby Kroy Biermann. But it wasn't just her love life that had fans talking. The mother of six has been known to get involved in some nasty feuds over the years, several of which involved her former co-stars. Her chain-smoking, wig-pulling, shade-throwing antics made her one to watch, especially since her dreams of becoming a professional singer fell short. We should mention that her single "Tardy For The Party" launched at number three on the iTunes dance chart, thanks to the help of autotune and her Grammy-award-winning artist slash producer co-star Kandi Burress.
Even though her days of being a Housewife are over, drama still follows Zolciak. The former "RHOA" star split from Biermann in 2023 and their nasty on-and-off divorce battle has been highly publicized in the media. But it's not just her estranged husband who isn't a big fan of the Bravo star. Hold on to your wigs and don't be tardy for this party, because we're breaking down all the celebs who can't stand Kim Zolciak-Biermann.
NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak went from best friends to enemies
There was no friendship quite as tumultuous on the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" as the one between Kim Zolciak and NeNe Leakes. From being the best of friends to bitter enemies and vice versa, fans had a hard time keeping up with the co-stars' relationship on and off the screen. Their infamous beef began during the Season 1 reunion when Zolciak revealed that "Big Poppa" was still in the process of divorcing his wife. That prompted the legendary one-liner "Close your legs to married men," from NeNe, beginning their on-again-off-again feud.
The two eventually patched things up until Season 3, when they got into an all-about brawl on a tour bus after Leakes accused Zolciak of mistreating her assistant. While the "Tardy For The Party" singer swore their friendship was over at that point, they ultimately called a truce during the Season 5 reunion. The truce was short-lived, however, when a Snapchat video surfaced of Zolciak's daughter Brielle complaining about a bathroom in Leake's home and filming bugs on the floor. Afterward, Leakes and Zolciak swore never to be friends again (but who's counting?).
The drama continued in 2022 when Leakes named Zolciak in a lawsuit against Bravo alleging that the network perpetuated a racist environment and claiming her co-star made several racist comments on the show. Though the suit was later dropped, the damage was done. The silver lining between these frenemies came in 2023 when Leakes told TMZ that she reached out to her former co-star following Zolciak's recent divorce battle.
Kroy Biermann is in a bitter divorce battle with Kim Zolciak
Kroy Biermann seemed to have found her match with former Atlanta Falcons player Kroy Biermann when they met while filming "RHOA" in 2010. A reality television show spin-off, an elaborate wedding, and four children later (not counting the two daughters from Zolciak's previous marriage), it seemed like the two were off to a running start. But their marriage crumbled 12 years later when the two announced their separation.
The pair filed for divorce in May 2023 and threw shots at each other in their separate filings. Zolciak petitioned for Biermann to be drug-tested after she claimed her husband had used marijuana, and he accused the reality star of having a gambling problem and not paying "adequate attention to the children" (which she denied). Two months later, it seemed the two were sweeping the allegations under the rug when they decided to call off the divorce in July. "They're back together, but it's complicated. Every day is a new day for them," a source told People at the time.
Their reconciliation wasn't meant to be, however, as the former Falcons player filed for divorce again the following month. In response, Zolciak filed her own petition to dismiss her husband's filing citing that the pair "engaged in marital sexual relations on multiple occasions since the filing of the petition for divorce." That same month, TMZ obtained footage of Zolciak calling the cops to her Alpharetta mansion after she claimed Biermann locked her out of the bedroom. Where these two stand, no one knows.
Bethenny Frankel told Kim Zolciak to pay her bills
Former Bravo Housewife Bethenny Frankel is chiming in on Kim Zolciak's financial situation — whether she likes it or not. In 2023 reports surfaced that Zolciak and Kroy Biermann were named in a lawsuit after allegedly defaulting on a Home Equity Line of Credit loan for their Alpharetta mansion. As per documents obtained by People, the pair owes over $200,000 in loans and has neglected to make monthly payments. TMZ also reported that the couple reportedly owed over $1 million in back taxes, stemming from over 10 years ago.
Frankel chimed in amidst the drama in a TikTok video, calling out the "RHOA" star for not paying up. "They've always been people who seem like they're spending more than they have," she said. "He's on a football salary, she's on a Housewives salary and they're spending like the f–king plane's going down. The thing is, you can't spend more than you make."
She went on to add that "It's the old 'Housewives' model to get on the show, make no money, spend, spend, logo, logo, car, car house, house, bankruptcy, foreclosure because you can't f**ing keep up. You're writing checks you can't cash, and it's gross. It's, like, what's wrong with America." The Skinnygirl Cocktails founder also chided the star for reportedly not paying the IRS. "Pay the IRS," she warned. "You gotta f***ing pay. You wanna play? You gotta f***ing pay." As of the time of writing, Zolciak didn't respond to the comments.
Kandi Burress sued Kim Zolciak over 'Tardy For The Party'
Kandi Burruss and Kim Zolciak have gone from friends to business partners, to enemies. Kandi Burruss co-wrote and produced the hit dance single "Tardy For The Party" in 2009, but she filed a lawsuit on the grounds of copyright infringement against her former co-star years later claiming that Zolciak released the song without her permission. The Bedroom Kandi founder said she was owed royalties on the song, accusing Zolciak of recording her own version of the track without compensating her. Ultimately the judge sided in favor of Zolciak, and the reality star took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, writing: "The truth always prevails!"
The two had another spat in 2018 when Zolciak returned to "RHOA" during Season 10. The reality star accused Burruss and her husband Todd of being swingers, claiming that her co-star had even asked her for oral sex. The former Xscape singer took to social media to hash out the allegations, writing: "I'm sick of these b*tches lying on me. @KimZolciak I have NEVER wanted you or your box...Lying a** b*tch. Somebody's really reaching for a permanent peach here...This is my house. You're just a visitor!" Zolciak clapped back at her co-star, tweeting: "If anybody is lying it's you @Kandi You and your husband are full-on swingers f***ing all kinds of girls and can NEVER admit it. And b*tch if it weren't for me there would be no house. Remember I built this house! (via E! News).
Kim Zolciak was accused of pimping out her daughter
Kim Zolciak went to great (and questionable) lengths to get backstage passes to see John Legend. The reality star caused a stir in 2017 when she asked Legend's wife to cut her a deal. "@chrissyteigen sooo ur hubby is comin to ATL may19 & Kash is beyond OBSESSED w him! who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL," she tweeted at the time. The supermodel responded by saying (per E! Online): "Plz don't blow anyone it's not that good of a show. Jk it's good but I'll get you tix without the oral."
The Twitter exchange came to light again during Season 10 of the "RHOA." The mother of six outraged her co-star Kenya Moore claiming her co-star's then-husband Marc Daly didn't exist. Moore then took a stab at Zolciak by telling her to "Worry about your life and the daughter you pimp out for John Legend tickets. See if who's d**k she'll suck for John Legend tickets, b**ch. Worry about pimping your daughter out b**ch." It ended with Zolciak angrily throwing her wine at Moore and leaving the event early with her then-husband Kroy Biermann.
The beef was far from over years later when Zolciak returned for an appearance on Season 15 of "RHOA." At a group dinner with some former OG Atlanta Housewives, she asked, "That b*tch is still alive?" referring to Moore in the episode. "One thing Kim is going to do is lie through her plastic teeth #RHOA," Moore tweeted alongside a clip of the dinner.