Does YouTuber TommyInnit Have A Girlfriend?

Social media influencer TommyInnit has opened up about whether he's in a relationship. Tommy achieved fame through posting content on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube. The 19-year-old spoke to the BBC about how his aspirations to create video content gained momentum. "I always wanted to just try video editing and make silly little jokes in Minecraft," Tommy said. "Then, when it started taking off, I was like, 'Oh, you can be ... a professional YouTuber; this isn't a distant dream.' And so I stuck with it."

Back in 2021, Tommy stated that he wasn't dating when he was a guest on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast. After Paul asked if he was going out with anyone, Tommy said, "No. I haven't had a girlfriend." In November 2022, he updated viewers about a change in his relationship status. "I have a girlfriend — yes," he revealed on his YouTube channel. "She's actually in the room." He added, "She doesn't want to be in any videos," and his significant other's face wasn't shown throughout the clip. Since then, Tommy has offered more information regarding his love life, including a glimpse of his significant other.