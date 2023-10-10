Does YouTuber TommyInnit Have A Girlfriend?
Social media influencer TommyInnit has opened up about whether he's in a relationship. Tommy achieved fame through posting content on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube. The 19-year-old spoke to the BBC about how his aspirations to create video content gained momentum. "I always wanted to just try video editing and make silly little jokes in Minecraft," Tommy said. "Then, when it started taking off, I was like, 'Oh, you can be ... a professional YouTuber; this isn't a distant dream.' And so I stuck with it."
Back in 2021, Tommy stated that he wasn't dating when he was a guest on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast. After Paul asked if he was going out with anyone, Tommy said, "No. I haven't had a girlfriend." In November 2022, he updated viewers about a change in his relationship status. "I have a girlfriend — yes," he revealed on his YouTube channel. "She's actually in the room." He added, "She doesn't want to be in any videos," and his significant other's face wasn't shown throughout the clip. Since then, Tommy has offered more information regarding his love life, including a glimpse of his significant other.
TommyInnit's girlfriend, Molly, has appeared in his videos
TommyInnit has since revealed his girlfriend to the world. In May 2023, the internet personality posted a YouTube video in which he officially introduced the world to his better half, who goes by Molly, and revealed her face. The couple joked around together and played Minecraft in the video, and the chemistry between the two had fans voicing their approval of the relationship. One viewer said of Molly, "Her chill demeanor is honestly so perfect for tommy," while another wrote that "their personalities are so different it just works" and referred to the pairing as "a perfect match."
That same day, Tommy posted a photo of himself and Molly on Instagram alongside the caption "Get wife" and a green check mark emoji. Molly was also shown in a couple of images Tommy shared on Instagram later in May. "LIFE IS GOING POG," he captioned the photos, using gaming lingo to express excitement. Since then, Molly has appeared in a July 2023 video of Tommy's in which he played a simulation dating game by her side. Molly has also secured a following on social media for her creative work.
Molly, TommyInnit's partner, is an artist
TommyInnit's girlfriend, Molly, has publicly shown her creative side. Based in Brighton, England, Molly is an artist with a following of over 90,000 users on Instagram. She has showcased several pieces she designed on her social media accounts, including a green image of a girl wearing a tank top adorned with a bunny. "You are soo talented Molly! I love your art style," one fan wrote in the comments section. In addition, someone said, "I love the different shades of green and the whole thing is just super vibey."
Molly expressed her gratitude toward fans in the caption of her June 2023 post, writing, "Hi everyone!! It's been a bit insane how many of you are here and I wanted you say thank you for how nice everyone has been." In a recent live stream, which DreamSMPEverything shared in August 2023, Tommy provided an update on Molly. Followers had persistently been asking about how she's been doing lately. "How's Molly? She's fine," Tommy said. "Why is everyone spamming that? She's away right now, so my life is void of purpose. But no, we haven't broke up."