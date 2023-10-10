What We Know About Michael Keaton's Relationship With Marni Turner
Michael Keaton may have already found the one! The "Beetlejuice" star was previously married to actor Caroline McWilliams from 1982 to 1990, and the two had one son, Grammy-winning songwriter Sean Douglas. (Fact: Keaton's real name is Michael John Douglas.) Up until McWilliams' death in 2010 — with the Los Angeles Times confirming that she died of multiple myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer, at 64 — Keaton said that he and his ex-wife had remained good friends. "She was a remarkable mom," he told Elle magazine in an interview. "Sean is the great guy he is because of her — we've always been tight, but now the bond's even tighter."
In addition to McWilliams, Keaton has been linked to a few other women in the industry, including Courtney Cox and his "Batman Returns" co-star Michelle Pfeiffer, according to Who's Dated Who. These days, the 72-year-old actor has been making headlines for his relationship with non-showbiz girlfriend Marni Tuner. The two have been spotted out together on numerous occasions through the years, but have mostly kept their dating life away from the headlines. While it's unclear exactly how and when they started dating, Hollywood Life said that the pair have been together since at least 2016. We don't know much about Keaton's longtime girlfriend and their sweet romance, but some tidbits have leaked through over the years.
Marni Turner is a supportive girlfriend
Michael Keaton and his girlfriend Marni Turner have been romantically linked since as far back as 2014, although they didn't make their first public appearance until a few years later, when they stepped out together at a pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles in February 2016 (seen above). After months of speculation regarding their status, it was confirmed that the two were an item after The Daily Mail published a picture of the pair sharing a celebratory smooch during his Hollywood Walk of Fame induction in July 2016. Since then, the notoriously private couple have been spotted together on multiple occasions, such as when they attended the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards in May 2022. Although they didn't walk the red carpet together, Keaton was captured on camera kissing his longtime girlfriend after winning Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series for his work in the Hulu drama "Dopesick." Additionally, the pair were also photographed holding hands during a romantic date night in L.A. in December 2022, according to Hollywood Life.
While mum's the word for Keaton when it comes to his current and past relationships, the Oscar winner has offered some sage dating advice in an interview with Shortlist back in 2017. "Being a gentleman is essential," he said. "I guarantee you, even with women who like the bad boy thing, being a gentleman's very attractive." Although, Keaton said he isn't exactly the right person to dole out relationship advice. "Relationships are complicated," he told Shortlist. "But if you're authentic and you seek out authenticity, things will work out," he added.
Inside Keaton's past romances
Prior to dating Marni Turner, Michael Keaton was in a long-term relationship with "Friends" star Courtney Cox. People reports that they met through a mutual friend in 1989 after Cox made it known that she was a fan of Keaton's performance in the 1988 film "Clean and Sober." They dated for six years (and even sparked rumors of an engagement) before calling it quits in 1995. Reflecting on their relationship, Cox told People that he and Keaton shared a very special connection. "We were sympathetic on so many levels. If something weird happened, we would turn to each other and just say, 'I know.'" She also said of the actor, "It's the most important relationship I've ever had, and I think he's the most wonderful person I've ever met," adding at that time that she and Keaton might still get back together. "We still love each other," Cox admitted.
Somewhere between his marriage to McWilliams and his relationship with Cox, Keaton also briefly dated actor Michelle Pfeiffer, who became his co-star in the blockbuster film "Batman Returns" as Catwoman in 1992. Although, their relationship was much more casual, with Pfeiffer telling ET in 2022 that she and Keaton had only gone on a few dates before. Despite their history, Pfieffer told the outlet that she enjoyed working with her ex in the film. "It was great actually working with him having had a history, because I was really out of my element. Also, the fact that he had done this kind of picture before and I didn't know what to expect," she explained. "I felt really comfortable with him. I felt really safe with him."