What We Know About Michael Keaton's Relationship With Marni Turner

Prior to dating Marni Turner, Michael Keaton was in a long-term relationship with "Friends" star Courtney Cox. People reports that they met through a mutual friend in 1989 after Cox made it known that she was a fan of Keaton's performance in the 1988 film "Clean and Sober." They dated for six years (and even sparked rumors of an engagement) before calling it quits in 1995. Reflecting on their relationship, Cox told People that he and Keaton shared a very special connection. "We were sympathetic on so many levels. If something weird happened, we would turn to each other and just say, 'I know.'" She also said of the actor, "It's the most important relationship I've ever had, and I think he's the most wonderful person I've ever met," adding at that time that she and Keaton might still get back together. "We still love each other," Cox admitted.

Somewhere between his marriage to McWilliams and his relationship with Cox, Keaton also briefly dated actor Michelle Pfeiffer, who became his co-star in the blockbuster film "Batman Returns" as Catwoman in 1992. Although, their relationship was much more casual, with Pfeiffer telling ET in 2022 that she and Keaton had only gone on a few dates before. Despite their history, Pfieffer told the outlet that she enjoyed working with her ex in the film. "It was great actually working with him having had a history, because I was really out of my element. Also, the fact that he had done this kind of picture before and I didn't know what to expect," she explained. "I felt really comfortable with him. I felt really safe with him."