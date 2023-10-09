Dick Butkus' Last Social Media Post Is Heartbreaking Now

Dick Butkus has passed away, but his last Instagram post proves his spirit was still shining brightly.

The former Chicago Bears player retired from the NFL in 1973 after a knee injury forced him away from the game. During a 2004 interview with Sports Illustrated, Butkus implied that he wasn't always sure what his life after football would be like. "Unfortunately, God forgot to tell me what to do with the second half of my life," revealed Butkus. Butkus eventually found numerous ways to fill his time. In addition to enjoying a stint on WrestleMania, Butkus immersed himself in the sports world by converting his football experience into expert commentary for various sports programs, podcasts, and other media.

Butkus also prioritized sports-centered acting projects (such as "Any Given Sunday" and "Hang Time"). As Butkus noted, he'd been a part of the Screen Actors Guild for over 30 years at that point. "I had something going with Bubba Smith in those Miller Lite commercials, and I've been in the Actors Guild for 33 years," shared Butkus. In recent years, he has increased his commentary contributions by regularly appearing on "Butkus Behind The Line." This podcast, co-hosted by his son Matt Butkus, delves into the week's most significant football news. Butkus' enduring passion was immortalized on his official Instagram account, where fans could catch highlights of his latest episodes. Unfortunately, his last post proves that he wasn't yet ready to sign off for good.