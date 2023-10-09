Dick Butkus' Last Social Media Post Is Heartbreaking Now
Dick Butkus has passed away, but his last Instagram post proves his spirit was still shining brightly.
The former Chicago Bears player retired from the NFL in 1973 after a knee injury forced him away from the game. During a 2004 interview with Sports Illustrated, Butkus implied that he wasn't always sure what his life after football would be like. "Unfortunately, God forgot to tell me what to do with the second half of my life," revealed Butkus. Butkus eventually found numerous ways to fill his time. In addition to enjoying a stint on WrestleMania, Butkus immersed himself in the sports world by converting his football experience into expert commentary for various sports programs, podcasts, and other media.
Butkus also prioritized sports-centered acting projects (such as "Any Given Sunday" and "Hang Time"). As Butkus noted, he'd been a part of the Screen Actors Guild for over 30 years at that point. "I had something going with Bubba Smith in those Miller Lite commercials, and I've been in the Actors Guild for 33 years," shared Butkus. In recent years, he has increased his commentary contributions by regularly appearing on "Butkus Behind The Line." This podcast, co-hosted by his son Matt Butkus, delves into the week's most significant football news. Butkus' enduring passion was immortalized on his official Instagram account, where fans could catch highlights of his latest episodes. Unfortunately, his last post proves that he wasn't yet ready to sign off for good.
Dick Butkus was looking forward to football season
Dick Butkus has always displayed an intense enthusiasm for football, and it was certainly present during his last Instagram post. Butkus joked about tying with his son during their weekly sports wagers. "Matt and I tied last week, but I still have the upper hand for the season," he wrote on Facebook. Butkus also shared his excitement for the next round of NFL games. "Another great slate of games, can't wait to tune in!" he added. Unfortunately, the athlete never got to enjoy the games.
Although Butkus posted clips of his "Behind The Line” commentary on Instagram, the last post on Butkus' grid that featured a still image of the athlete came on September 18. Butkus proudly wore a Chicago Bears T-shirt to promote his upcoming appearance on the "Behind The Line" Podcast. "Our next guest on the podcast is... me!" Butkus proudly boasted on Instagram. "This week I'll join the guys to talk about the biggest storylines of the year, the Bears season so far (and how they can turn it around), and even some Illinois football. Tune in tomorrow for a great episode!" That episode, posted on September 19, was titled "What Would Dick Butkus Do? Wouldn't Drink The Kool-Aid Quite Yet," and featured what's possibly the last half-hour of Butkus' captured audio. "Welcome back to 'Butkus Behind The Line.' Today, we are joined by the original double threat, Mr. Dick Butkus," the show began.
Dick Butkus was full of life
Dick Butkus was also active on X, formerly known as Twitter, during his final days. The former football pro, who boasted nearly 200,000 followers on the platform, seemed to enjoy sharing his thoughts on the sport, healthy living, and life. Butkus' very last post was a retweet promoting his son Matt Butkus' Tailgate initiative. "We're excited to announce our next tailgate! It has everything that you want," read the tweet. According to the flyer, a percentage of sales from the event went directly to The Butkus Foundation, which funds a variety of health-aligned programs.
The famed athlete's last original tweet, which also promoted the tailgate event, dates to September 30. "If you're going to the game tomorrow (or just want to hangout for a good time), join [my son, Matt] at Navy Pier's Billy Goat Tavern for unlimited food & drinks /w a water shuttle over to Solder Field on Sunday," tweeted Butkus. Based on his last few posts, it doesn't appear as if Butkus planned on personally attending any events this year. However, he made sure to put the word out about the program. Of course, Butkus also took time to share his allegiance to The Bears, the only team lucky enough to claim him as a player. "Go Bears," Butkus tweeted on September 17.
Following his death on October 5th, 2023, Fortune reported that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell lauded Butkus as "a fierce and passionate competitor who helped define the linebacker position" and one of the greatest athletes in NFL history. He added, "We also remember Dick as a long-time advocate for former players, and players at all levels of the game."