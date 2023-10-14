Bruce Willis And Emma Heming's Two Daughters Are Growing Up Fast
With five daughters, Bruce Willis is Hollywood's ultimate girl dad. From his marriage to Demi Moore, Willis has three adult daughters — Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, born between 1988 and 1994. Willis and Moore's girls grew up smack dab in the center of the spotlight, as both their parents were in their heyday. Unsurprisingly, the three of them went on to pursue artistic careers. Rumer, in fact, has been acting since she was a little girl, having appeared alongside Moore in "Now and Then" and "Striptease."
Rumer continued to work as an actor as an adult, with credits in Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and Fox's musical drama, "Empire." Similarly, Scout has also appeared in films starring her parents, including Willis' "Bandits" and Moore's "The Scarlett Letter," though she works primarily as a musician. While Tallulah also has screen credits like her sisters, the youngest of the three ended up exploring a different field, launching her fashion brand in 2020.
When his daughters were already into adulthood, the "Die Hard" star jumped into fatherhood all over again. A little more than a decade after Willis and Moore separated in 1998, he said "I do" a second time, this time to model Emma Heming. The couple went on to start a family of their own, welcoming Mabel in 2012 and expanding the brood two years later, with the birth of Evelyn. Though it might seem like Willis just welcomed his youngest two daughters, they're growing up right in front of our eyes.
Mabel and Evelyn Willis have a wide range of interests
While it sounds like 2012 and 2014 happened just yesterday, Mabel and Evelyn Willis are already tweens. And they're turning into the adventurous kind. Though they live in Los Angeles' Brentwood Park, Mabel and Evelyn enjoy the outdoors. In summer 2021, they showed what they are made of when they explored Idaho's Bald Mountain, which stands at a whopping 9150 feet, Emma Heming boasted on Instagram.
Mabel is also into sports. "Mabel's first season of softball and I am so amped for this!!!" Heming wrote in a September 2019 post in which she admitted she would totally be the "embarrassing mom." Evelyn, on the other hand, has a different set of skills. "Look who's jumped onto the sewing bandwagon!" her mother captioned a December 2020 post. Both of them, however, have a good eye for photography — and know who their favorite models are. "Mom & Dad by Evelyn Penn Willis," Heming captioned a photo featuring herself and Bruce Willis candidly posing.
Mabel likes to capture Heming looking her best. "She said she liked my 'style' and needed to take a picture of me," Heming wrote on Facebook. Mabel and Evelyn may be children, but they're already exercising their civil engagement. For years, the youngest Willis girls have been raising money for Room to Grow, an organization that supports families. "What's important to me is my daughters learning the importance of giving back from an early age," Heming wrote on her website.
Bruce Willis loves having daughters
While Bruce Willis made a career out of portraying tough guys, he never missed having a similar lifestyle off-screen. "Bruce's response when asked if he'd like to have a son? ... 'I'd have 5 more girls right now,'" Emma Heming captioned a June 2021 Instagram post. "Happy Father's Day to this proud #girldad." Having Mabel years after his three eldest were born gave Willis a new perspective on fatherhood. "I'm happier than I've ever been...I was happy before she was born, and now I'm even happier," he told Everything Zoomer in 2013.
His bond with his girls is palpable. "Daddy's girl x's 1000," Heming wrote on Instagram, adding a picture featuring Mabel lovingly touching Willis' cheek. Willis tries hard to make his girls laugh, even if it means displaying his questionable dance moves, as seen in June 2022 Heming shared to Instagram. Now, amid Willis' dementia diagnosis, his daughters are helping care for him, with Evelyn using her free time to get educated about his condition. "Evelyn says to me the other day, 'Did you know that people with dementia can become severely dehydrated?" Heming said in a May Instagram video.
Willis is just as close with his oldest daughters. "Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for," Rumer Willis wrote in June. And he's just as proud of them. "It's so gratifying to see that they've become very confident and engaging young women," he told Everything Zoomer.