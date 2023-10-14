Bruce Willis And Emma Heming's Two Daughters Are Growing Up Fast

With five daughters, Bruce Willis is Hollywood's ultimate girl dad. From his marriage to Demi Moore, Willis has three adult daughters — Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, born between 1988 and 1994. Willis and Moore's girls grew up smack dab in the center of the spotlight, as both their parents were in their heyday. Unsurprisingly, the three of them went on to pursue artistic careers. Rumer, in fact, has been acting since she was a little girl, having appeared alongside Moore in "Now and Then" and "Striptease."

Rumer continued to work as an actor as an adult, with credits in Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and Fox's musical drama, "Empire." Similarly, Scout has also appeared in films starring her parents, including Willis' "Bandits" and Moore's "The Scarlett Letter," though she works primarily as a musician. While Tallulah also has screen credits like her sisters, the youngest of the three ended up exploring a different field, launching her fashion brand in 2020.

When his daughters were already into adulthood, the "Die Hard" star jumped into fatherhood all over again. A little more than a decade after Willis and Moore separated in 1998, he said "I do" a second time, this time to model Emma Heming. The couple went on to start a family of their own, welcoming Mabel in 2012 and expanding the brood two years later, with the birth of Evelyn. Though it might seem like Willis just welcomed his youngest two daughters, they're growing up right in front of our eyes.