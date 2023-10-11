Why Don Diamont Was Fired From The Young And The Restless

Don Diamont started his acting career in the soap opera world with his first role in "Days of Our Lives." He then got cast in "The Young and the Restless" in 1985 as Brad Carlton and would remain there for over 20 years, portraying a gardener-turned-businessman. In 2008, Soap Central made the shocking announcement that Diamont was axed from "The Young and the Restless," with sources saying his character would be killed off. Sure enough, during Diamont's final episode, his character Carlton died in a frozen lake after jumping in to save someone.

Although Diamont was "surprised by it," he still had love for his time on the hit daytime soap. "I have nothing but gratitude for the show. It's been a wonderful experience in every way, and I'm just going to miss a lot of the personal relationships as far as the show is concerned," he told Savannah Now. As for why his character was killed off after such a long run, there was talk that Diamont's age may have been a factor, but he later shared his thoughts on his sudden firing.