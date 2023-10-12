The Strange Relationship Between Amber Heard And Eve Barlow
Eve Barlow has been an outspoken defender of Amber Heard throughout their relationship. During Heard's trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, Barlow made headlines for her behavior in the courtroom. "Amber had her closest journalist friend sit front and center — with her legal team — at the trial, live-tweeting, texting and posting information," an insider told Page Six in April 2022. Barlow did not sit by idly, as she pushed to have one witness's testimony stricken from the record. This did not sit well with Depp's legal team, who requested the former NME journalist be removed. "She was tweeting live from my courtroom," Judge Penney S. Azcarate told the court, per Page Six. "Ms. Barlow is not coming back into the courtroom during this trial," the judge added.
Although she was barred from attending the trial, Barlow spent ample time defending her friend on social media. She took issue with a TikTok trend that mocked Heard's emotional testimony. "Listen, anyone protecting the TikTok abuse of Amber Heard is acting in bad faith," Barlow wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in May 2022.
That same month, Barlow again took to X to speak out against those who did not side with the "Aquaman" actor during the trial. "AH had to fight for her life, despite her position and assumed privileges," the journalist wrote in May 2022. Later, others worried that Barlow's undying support left her in a vulnerable position with Heard.
Amber Heard and Eve Barlow spend time overseas together
After seeing how hard Eve Barlow had worked to support Amber Heard during the Depp v. Heard trial, Lauri Lowenberg — a noted dream expert — took to social media to share how concerned she was for the journalist. "I worry for Eve ... But once Amber feels Eve is no longer worthy, she will turn on her physically, emotionally & psychologically," she wrote on X in July 2022. This prompted a snarky reply from Barlow. "Tell you what, Lauri. I'll blink twice if I urgently need your dream interpretation services, yeh?" she wrote while quoting the initial tweet.
Following the trial, Barlow and Heard spent some time together overseas, which led to speculation that their relationship had turned romantic. The pair were spotted in Israel in August 2022. A month later, the "Rum Diaries" actor was seen in Spain with her daughter, but without the New York Magazine journalist. Barlow and Heard reconnected the following month in October, as they hung out in Spain.
To close out the year, Barlow penned an emotional essay published on Substack. "This year tested my limits. It made me face myself in ways I've never had the opportunity to do," she wrote in December 2022. Certain passages from the essay led multiple outlets to speculate that Barlow and Heard had gone their separate ways. "I'm searching for optimism at the end of a life-altering year," Barlow wrote while referencing her "tolerance for isolation." Months later, Heard made Spain her new home.
Eve Barlow continues defending Amber Heard
In May, celebrity writer Alison Boshoff of the Daily Mail reported that Amber Heard had moved to Spain and was taking an extended break from acting. "She's bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise," a friend of Heard's reportedly told Boshoff. "I don't think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right for the right project," the insider added. Boshoff noted that Eve Barlow had spent time with the "Drive Angry" actor in Spain, but was now back in Los Angeles. The writer referenced Barlow's Substack essay as a hint that the two had broken up. However, neither Heard or Barlow made any official statements about the status of their relationship.
Shortly after the report about Heard moving to Spain was published, Barlow once again took to X to champion the actor. During a presser at the Cannes Film Festival, Brie Larson deflected a question about one of Johnny Depp's films being played at the fest. "Um. I don't know ... I'm sorry, I don't understand the correlation or why me specifically," Larson responded, per Newsweek. Barlow noticed the clip, and took issue with seeing Heard's ex still getting a film at the prestigious event. "[T]his is the power of Johnny Depp. Nobody will speak out because of the steer this man has in Hollywood. Amber stood alone," Barlow wrote.