The Strange Relationship Between Amber Heard And Eve Barlow

Eve Barlow has been an outspoken defender of Amber Heard throughout their relationship. During Heard's trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, Barlow made headlines for her behavior in the courtroom. "Amber had her closest journalist friend sit front and center — with her legal team — at the trial, live-tweeting, texting and posting information," an insider told Page Six in April 2022. Barlow did not sit by idly, as she pushed to have one witness's testimony stricken from the record. This did not sit well with Depp's legal team, who requested the former NME journalist be removed. "She was tweeting live from my courtroom," Judge Penney S. Azcarate told the court, per Page Six. "Ms. Barlow is not coming back into the courtroom during this trial," the judge added.

Although she was barred from attending the trial, Barlow spent ample time defending her friend on social media. She took issue with a TikTok trend that mocked Heard's emotional testimony. "Listen, anyone protecting the TikTok abuse of Amber Heard is acting in bad faith," Barlow wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in May 2022.

That same month, Barlow again took to X to speak out against those who did not side with the "Aquaman" actor during the trial. "AH had to fight for her life, despite her position and assumed privileges," the journalist wrote in May 2022. Later, others worried that Barlow's undying support left her in a vulnerable position with Heard.