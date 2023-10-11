The Rarely Known Details About Justin Hartley

Justin Hartley was a well-known actor in film and television for nearly a decade when he was cast in the role that would change everything: Kevin Pearson, one of the three main stars in the 2016 NBC drama, "This Is Us," alongside TV siblings Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz. Thanks to the show's meteoric success, that role has catapulted him into bona fide television stardom.

Born in the small town of Knoxville, Illinois in 1977, his journey began in college, where he developed an interest in acting and studied history and theatre. He decided to pursue acting professionally, moving to LA. His career quickly took off, first in a cult-hit soap opera and then in a recurring role in The CW's superhero series "Smallville." That role, as Green Arrow, proved to be a springboard to more high-profile gigs, including the ABC shows "Revenge" and "Mistresses." In 2014, he returned to his soap roots by portraying Adam Newman on "The Young and the Restless," a character he continued to play until he was cast in "This Is Us" in 2016.

With his Hollywood career on the rise, viewers will be seeing even more of this talented actor; his TV series, "Tracker" — in which he's both the star and executive producer — was deemed to be such a potential hit that it was scheduled to premiere immediately following the 2024 Super Bowl. To find out more about the actor, here are the rarely known details about Hartley.