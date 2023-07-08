Justin Hartley's Daughter Isabella Is Grown Up And Her Dad's Twin
Justin Hartley is a proud father of one. Per E! News, the "This Is Us" star's then-wife, Lindsay Korman-Hartley, gave birth to their daughter named Isabella back in 2004. The pair split in 2012, as Korman-Hartley filed for divorce, TMZ reported. During a 2019 Us Weekly interview, Hartley spoke about navigating coparenting with his former partner. "My daughter's very self-sufficient and very smart. She's very resourceful, so I'm thankful that that's the case, [and] I get a lot of help from my ex-wife," Hartley said. He added, "I mean, [Isabella is] the one that's making it all go around. She deserves all the credit."
When Hartley talked with AskMen in 2018, he discussed his parenting approach and gave his take on what it means to be a "good dad." "My daughter is my best friend, but at the same time, I'm her dad first," Hartley said. "Sometimes that's really hard to do because I get a kick out of her, I love being around her — we're buddies. But at the same time, there are times where it's like, we're not buddies. I'm your dad." Isabella is now in her late teens and has begun a new chapter in her journey.
Isabella Hartley recently celebrated her 19th birthday
Justin Hartley's daughter, Isabella, is currently a college student. Isabella's mom, Lindsay Korman-Hartley, celebrated her daughter's high school graduation on Instagram in May 2022 and revealed that Isabella would next be attending the University of California, Santa Cruz. Korman-Hartley also shared a sweet Instagram post in honor of Isabella's 19th birthday in July 2023. "You are truly my blessing and my best friend," Korman-Hartley said. "I'm so grateful for our relationship. I'm so proud of you. I love you. To many many more fantastic years of learning, loving, and living."
Hartley spoke about the difficulties that came with his daughter going off to college while he visited "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in November 2022. "It's tough when they leave," Hartley said. "You think you're ready for it because as they get older they gain independence, and they're gone a lot anyway. And they have their own friends and their own interests. You can always, I guess, see them... When they're gone-gone, it really is a text or a phone call." Fans have noted Isabella's resemblance to Hartley. When Hartley commemorated Isabella turning 16 via Instagram in 2020, one person wrote, "She looks so much like you." Another added, "Happy Birthday... Your daughter looks like you! Great picture." In the past, Isabella has been offered the opportunity to try working in the entertainment industry.
Isabella Hartley doesn't plan on becoming an actor
Isabella Hartley isn't looking to follow in her famous father's footsteps. When her dad, Justin Hartley, was a guest on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2018, he detailed a time when Isabella went with him to a "This Is Us" premiere, and his agent noticed Isabella's star quality. "[My agent] comes up to me afterwards and he goes, 'Listen, I just want you to know, [I] straight-up offered your daughter representation because she's got such a great personality," Justin said. "I think she'd be wonderful in this business.'"
Justin then stated that Isabella's response was not very eager. "She was like, 'Yeah, um, well, there's a few things that I'm interested in. I'm not quite sure if I want to go down that road,'" Justin said before concluding, "She's too cool for school, man." During a February 2023 "Today" show chat, Justin opened up about his emotions amid seeing his daughter grow up. "Well, there's pride, a lot of pride," Justin said. He went on to say about parenting, "The dangerous stuff you've got to keep [your kids] from, but other than that you kind of have to let them be who they are."