Justin Hartley's Daughter Isabella Is Grown Up And Her Dad's Twin

Justin Hartley is a proud father of one. Per E! News, the "This Is Us" star's then-wife, Lindsay Korman-Hartley, gave birth to their daughter named Isabella back in 2004. The pair split in 2012, as Korman-Hartley filed for divorce, TMZ reported. During a 2019 Us Weekly interview, Hartley spoke about navigating coparenting with his former partner. "My daughter's very self-sufficient and very smart. She's very resourceful, so I'm thankful that that's the case, [and] I get a lot of help from my ex-wife," Hartley said. He added, "I mean, [Isabella is] the one that's making it all go around. She deserves all the credit."

When Hartley talked with AskMen in 2018, he discussed his parenting approach and gave his take on what it means to be a "good dad." "My daughter is my best friend, but at the same time, I'm her dad first," Hartley said. "Sometimes that's really hard to do because I get a kick out of her, I love being around her — we're buddies. But at the same time, there are times where it's like, we're not buddies. I'm your dad." Isabella is now in her late teens and has begun a new chapter in her journey.