Cindy Crawford's Beef With Oprah Winfrey Fully Explained

In the pilot episode of "The Super Models," Cindy Crawford reflected on the first time she appeared on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." Crawford was just 20 years old when she and her manager, John Casablancas, appeared on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" for the first time in 1986. Interestingly, it was not only Crawford who was learning the ropes. Winfrey's show had just been syndicated in September of that year. Winfrey directed many of her questions to Crawford's manager, asking him (via Today), "So did you have to groom her? Did she always have this body?" Winfrey then addresses Crawford and asks the model to stand up so that everyone can see her.

Crawford commented on this particular "Oprah" segment in the "Super Models" episode. "I was like the chattel or a child. Like, be seen and not heard, when you look at it through today's eyes. When Oprah's like, "Stand up and show me your body, show us why you're worthy of being here'" (via Express).

The former supermodel was distressed by the interview. "I was so traumatized ... I really felt I was not seen as a person who had a voice in her own destiny," she said (via the Los Angeles Times). Crawford said it wasn't something she realized at the time, but as she got older she realized how wrong the situation was. After Crawford spoke out about it, Winfrey seemingly responded by removing the interview from YouTube.