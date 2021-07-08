Why Did Oprah Once Feel Her Friendship With Gayle King Could Be In Trouble?

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King are pretty much the epitome of best friends. Oprah and Gayle, Laverne and Shirley, Joey and Chandler, Hoda and Kathie Lee, BFFs forever, right? Well, not so much. Despite the two being close as close can be for more than four decades (yes, over 40 years!) it turns out there was a time Winfrey thought her close relationship with King could be in jeopardy — and the two are revealing all about that rough time.

Winfrey and King's friendship for the ages began all the way back in 1976. The two worked at the same news station in Baltimore, and Winfrey invited King to stay the night with her amid a snowstorm that prevented the latter from being able to get home.

"We didn't really know each other but she was just that kind of girl even then," King recalled to "O, The Oprah Magazine" during a joint interview back in 2006. "When I said didn't have any clothes with me, she said, 'You can wear mine,' and when I said I didn't have any underwear she said, 'You can borrow mine, it's clean!'"

"We became friends that first night because for the first time, I met somebody who I felt was like me. I'd never met anybody like that," she continued.

The two have been pretty much inseparable since, staying firmly by one another's sides and supporting each other through all their ups and downs. Well, almost all...