Why John Mayer Took A Major Step Back From Dating

This article contains mentions of alcohol addiction.

John Mayer might be a bachelor, but he's saying good-bye to the dating world, at least a little bit. The Grammy-winning musician has been labeled a womanizer by the media and public for years. The "Gravity" singer has a dating history that includes some of the most famous women in Hollywood. It all started in 2002, with his first public relationship with Jennifer Love Hewitt, who inspired the hit song, "Your Body Is a Wonderland," per PopSugar. He's went on to date Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Aniston, and of course, we can't forget Taylor Swift.

The singer's last serious relationship was with Katy Perry, which ended in 2015. Not long after his breakup with the "Roar" singer, Mayer told "Watch What Happens Live" (via E! News) that he was ready to jump back into the dating pool. He shared, "I'm ready to roll. I'm more mature than I've ever been. The stage is set, but I'm excited for a meet cute at some point. I'm single and I'm excited about the future." In 2022, he was rumored to have had a fling with "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" actor Kiernan Shipka, but nothing was ever confirmed.

Mayer's dating life has been a bit more low-key in recentyears. He hasn't made headlines with a famous new woman in some time, and it turns out it's because he took a major step back from dating.