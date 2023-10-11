Newsflash, Amber Heard: Jason Momoa Dressed Like Johnny Depp Long Before Aquaman 2

It's been more than a year since Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard concluded. Yet, Heard and Depp's drama has attached itself to the upcoming release of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," the 2023 follow-up to 2018's "Aquaman." On October 10, Variety published a report focusing on a Reddit thread containing Heard's therapy notes from the Depp-Heard trial. Heard reportedly accused Jason Momoa — whom she starred alongside in both "Aquaman" installments — of dressing up like Depp to taunt her while filming the sequel. "Jason said he wanted me fired," read notes from Heard's therapist. "Jason drunk — late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too." Although Mamoa hasn't responded to Heard's claims, a DC rep shot down her accusation.

With that said, it's not hard to understand why someone would be upset if their co-worker dressed up as their estranged ex. Although opinions on X, formerly known as Twitter, definitely seemed to be divided, Heard has found a ton of support among the app's users. "Amber as mera is literally the best thing on the first aquaman movie... he needs to sit down," tweeted one user. "This is kinda disgusting of him," tweeted another fan. Unfortunately, Heard may have misjudged Momoa's intentions, as there's plenty of photo evidence proving that he has a long history of dressing like Depp — including an intense appreciation for his signature rings.