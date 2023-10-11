Newsflash, Amber Heard: Jason Momoa Dressed Like Johnny Depp Long Before Aquaman 2
It's been more than a year since Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard concluded. Yet, Heard and Depp's drama has attached itself to the upcoming release of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," the 2023 follow-up to 2018's "Aquaman." On October 10, Variety published a report focusing on a Reddit thread containing Heard's therapy notes from the Depp-Heard trial. Heard reportedly accused Jason Momoa — whom she starred alongside in both "Aquaman" installments — of dressing up like Depp to taunt her while filming the sequel. "Jason said he wanted me fired," read notes from Heard's therapist. "Jason drunk — late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too." Although Mamoa hasn't responded to Heard's claims, a DC rep shot down her accusation.
With that said, it's not hard to understand why someone would be upset if their co-worker dressed up as their estranged ex. Although opinions on X, formerly known as Twitter, definitely seemed to be divided, Heard has found a ton of support among the app's users. "Amber as mera is literally the best thing on the first aquaman movie... he needs to sit down," tweeted one user. "This is kinda disgusting of him," tweeted another fan. Unfortunately, Heard may have misjudged Momoa's intentions, as there's plenty of photo evidence proving that he has a long history of dressing like Depp — including an intense appreciation for his signature rings.
Jason Momoa has always been Johnny Depp's style twin
Johnny Depp's style has evolved over the decades, but he's best known for his off-kilter fashion sense made up of black suits, fringe jackets, fedoras, dark, luscious locks, and, of course, handfuls of shiny rings. In 2016, Depp joked about how the public often compared his fashion sense to that of a hobo, according to Us Weekly. Interestingly, Jason Momoa's style choices have overlapped with Depp's, making it hard to agree with Heard's sentiments. The above photos feature Momoa rocking a mix of different rings at two separate red carpet events.
In fact, Momoa has long admired hand decor — blinged out or otherwise. In 2018, Momoa took to Instagram to reveal he and Lenny Kravitz, his ex Lisa Bonet's ex-husband and friend, had matching bone skull rings. When speaking to Entertainment Tonight while promoting "Auquaman," Momoa revealed he'd orchestrated the adorbs matching moment with Kravitz. "My friend, he made this bone ring since I wanted to get one, and he liked it so I wanted him to have one," Momoa shared. However, Momoa's style similarities with Depp don't end there.
According to InStyle, which compiled a list of Momoa's best matchy-matchy looks with Lisa Bonet, he has long leaned into the rocker-chic look Depp has flaunted over the years. The list — which includes several Depp-coded leather jackets, hats, scarves, and suits — contains at least one photo dating back to 2010 and many others from the past decade. Judging by these images, it seems safe to say that Momoa began channeling Depp's style long before he even met Heard.