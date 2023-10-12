Who Is Lauren Alaina's Fiancé, Cam Arnold?

Lauren Alaina is getting married! In November 2022, the "American Idol" Season 10 runner-up announced her engagement to fiancé Cam Arnold during a show at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. "Everybody, this is my fiancé," she said as she introduced Arnold to fans (via People). She then took to Instagram to gush about her beau and express her excitement about being engaged. "I didn't know happiness and excitement like this existed," Alaina wrote in her post. "I can't wait to be Mrs. Cameron Scott Arnold."

The engagement news comes over two years after Arnold confirmed their romance on social media in August 2021. Opening up to ET about their love story, Alaina said she and Arnold met at Luke Bryan's "Crash My Playa" all-inclusive concert vacation in Mexico. "He's friends with Luke's niece and her husband, so he was backstage and we were at the taco stand. And apparently, I ate my tacos really fast and he was like, 'Nobody's gonna take those tacos away from you!'" she recalled. "First thing he ever said to me, and that was when I knew." While explaining why it took her a while before she introduced Arnold to the public, Alaina said she considers their relationship a sacred part of her life. "He keeps me grounded and gives me a piece of a normal everyday life that I didn't have before him," she told People magazine. "We have been together for two and a half years, and we are just getting started."